Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Hamilton: Defending harder against Verstappen was "pointless" in F1 French GP

By Alex Kalinauckas
Autosport Online
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVerstappen caught Hamilton on the penultimate lap of last weekend’s race at Paul Ricard, which the Mercedes driver had been leading for the previous 20 laps after Red Bull switched Verstappen to a two-stop strategy once he had regained the lead unexpectedly at the first round of pitstops. After being...

www.autosport.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Valtteri Bottas
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Sergio Perez
Person
Lewis Hamilton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercedes#F1#French#Drs#Chicane#Red Bull Racing Rb16b#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Sports
Related
MotorsportsPosted by
The Independent

French Grand Prix LIVE: F1 results and standings as Max Verstappen passes Lewis Hamilton to win

Follow live reaction from the French Grand Prix as Max Verstappen extended his championship lead with a thrilling win.The Dutchman, who started on pole but lost it after a mistake on the opening lap, passed Lewis Hamilton on the penultimate lap to win a pulsating race. Verstappen stopped one more time than his rival after Red Bull rolled the tactical dice and outfoxed their Mercedes rivals.Indeed, Hamilton will be left questioning a series of strategy calls by his team after he led the opening exchanges of the race. Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez rounded out the podium after fighting his way past Bottas to take third place.Verstappen, who crossed the line 2.9 seconds clear of Hamilton, extends his championship lead to 12 points. Follow all the latest updates from Circuit Paul Ricard: Read More French Grand Prix: Max Verstappen passes Lewis Hamilton to win thrillerMercedes apologise to Lewis Hamilton after French Grand Prix is won by Max VerstappenNico Rosberg labels Lewis Hamilton ‘soft’ after French Grand Prix
Motorsportsvavel.com

2021 French GP - Max Verstappen takes pole for the French Grand Prix ahead of Lewis Hamilton

Max Verstappen took pole position ahead of the French Grand Prix ahead of championship rival Lewis Hamilton, with Red Bull and Mercedes occupying the front two rows. Yuki Tsunoda brought out a red flag early on in the session when he lost the rear of his Alpha Tauri on the exit of turn one and found the barriers. The Japanese driver will start last on the grid for Sunday's Grand Prix.
Motorsportsracer.com

Verstappen extends advantage in third French GP practice

Max Verstappen will lead the way into qualifying for the French Grand Prix after topping the final the practice session for Red Bull Racing at Circuit Paul Ricard. The Dutchman was 0.747s quicker than second-best Valtteri Bottas after taking a new set of soft tires in the final quarter-hour. Both Bottas and Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton took their own new sets, but neither could improve.
MotorsportsPosted by
WOKV

Verstappen dominates Styrian GP for his 4th win of F1 season

SPIELBERG, Austria — (AP) — Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has won half of the races this Formule One season. And if that wasn't worrying enough for his rivals, his car keeps getting faster and faster. The championship leader dominated the Styrian Grand Prix on Sunday to win back-to-back races...
MotorsportsSkySports

Styrian GP: Max Verstappen claims crushing win over Lewis Hamilton to increase F1 title lead

Mercedes have now gone four races without a win for the first time in the eight-season hybrid-turbo era that they have dominated. Unlike many other races this season, including last week to gripping effect in France, there was no wheel-to-wheel duel between Verstappen and Hamilton this time with the Red Bull simply too fast for the Mercedes after converting its pole position into the race lead at the start.
MotorsportsABC News

F1: Red Bull's Verstappen the driver to beat at Austrian GP

SPIELBERG, Austria -- A Formula One driver in superb form in a car that's increasingly fast. It’s not Lewis Hamilton in the usually ultra-dominant Mercedes this time, but Max Verstappen who seems to be finding extra speed in every race for Red Bull. Verstappen has won the past two races...
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Grand Prix practice results: Hamilton fastest in Austria F1

Both Friday practice sessions have each been cut to one hour in 2021, instead of the previous 90 minutes each. Red Bull's Max Verstappen was fastest in FP1 but Hamilton led a Mercedes 1-2 in FP2. Austrian Grand Prix FP1 results: Verstappen fastest from Leclerc. What happened in Free Practice...
Motorsportssemoball.com

F1: Verstappen takes pole for Austrian GP, Hamilton 4th

SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) -- Relentless Max Verstappen clinched his third straight pole position with a commanding drive for Red Bull at the Austrian Grand Prix on Saturday, while title rival Lewis Hamilton could only manage fourth place for flagging Mercedes. Hamilton was under pressure in his final lap and went...
MotorsportsJalopnik

Max Verstappen Takes Second Pole At Austria, Lando Norris Starts Second

Qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix dawned with packed grandstands and a host of Max Verstappen fans filling the circuit in hopes of seeing their semi-local hero take pole position. And luckily for them, anything was possible, with Verstappen taking pole position yet again. This weekend, Mercedes still looked to...
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Bottas would look at other F1 options if he lost Mercedes seat

Mercedes announced on Saturday that seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton had signed a new two-year contract, keeping him with the team until the end of the 2023 season. It leaves one free seat at Mercedes for 2022, with Bottas out of contract and facing competition from Mercedes junior George Russell to be Hamilton’s team-mate next year. Mercedes has indicated it would look to make a decision over the summer.