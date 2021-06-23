Hamilton: Defending harder against Verstappen was "pointless" in F1 French GP

Follow live reaction from the French Grand Prix as Max Verstappen extended his championship lead with a thrilling win.The Dutchman, who started on pole but lost it after a mistake on the opening lap, passed Lewis Hamilton on the penultimate lap to win a pulsating race. Verstappen stopped one more time than his rival after Red Bull rolled the tactical dice and outfoxed their Mercedes rivals.Indeed, Hamilton will be left questioning a series of strategy calls by his team after he led the opening exchanges of the race. Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez rounded out the podium after fighting his way past Bottas to take third place.Verstappen, who crossed the line 2.9 seconds clear of Hamilton, extends his championship lead to 12 points. Follow all the latest updates from Circuit Paul Ricard: Read More French Grand Prix: Max Verstappen passes Lewis Hamilton to win thrillerMercedes apologise to Lewis Hamilton after French Grand Prix is won by Max VerstappenNico Rosberg labels Lewis Hamilton ‘soft’ after French Grand Prix