Wisconsin students are currently not required to learn cursive writing in school, but a bill to change that is back in the spotlight. More than a year after passing in the Assembly, the bill is currently stalled in the Senate. A group of lawmakers want to require all students in the state to learn cursive before the fifth grade. District 14 Senator Joan Ballweg been an early supporter. “As a former elementary teacher, I think cursive writing is something that gives great value to students,” she said. She says with the rise of technology, it’s now more important than ever. “There’s something special about getting that card or letter that is handwritten. We want to make sure people have the skill to make things legible,” she said.