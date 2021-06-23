Cancel
Law

Online Safety Bill 'catastrophic for free speech'

BBC
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe draft Online Safety Bill harms free speech and hands policing the internet to Silicon Valley, a new campaign claims. The "Legal to Say. Legal to Type" campaign says if it becomes law, US tech firms would gain too much power. The draft bill places new duties on social media...

#Online Safety#Free Speech#Index On Censorship#The Open Rights Group#Ofcom#Telegraph#Brits
Florida StateNew York Post

Judge blocks Florida’s social media censorship law after Big Tech sues

Florida will not be allowed to enforce a controversial law that would have enabled individuals to sue big tech companies over censorship, a federal judge ruled. The law — which Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law in May, claiming it would protect free speech — would have allowed individuals to sue social media companies if they feel they have been “unfairly censored.”
Lawslashdot.org

Will America's Top Court Protect Free Speech Online for Teenagers?

Oftentimes issues like these are the most significant differences between a public and private university. For example, public universities often have to respond to FOIA/sunshine law requests while private universities do not. This is also how a lot of conservatives were able to ruffle a lot of feathers by taking advantage of the free speech provisions on public universities a couple years back and schedule speaking engagements. Even if the universities wholly disapproved of the speakers, they had to allow.
InternetWNMT AM 650

LinkedIn signs up to EU code against online hate speech

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – LinkedIn on Friday signed up to the European Union’s voluntary code of conduct to combat illegal hate speech online, joining its parent Microsoft, Facebook and Google’s YouTube. The move comes as social media and online platforms face a raft of legislative proposals on both sides of the...
AmericasPosted by
Reuters

Canada unveils plans to make online hate speech a crime

OTTAWA, June 23 (Reuters) - Canada's Liberal government on Wednesday unveiled plans to make online hate speech a crime, although the proposed legislation excludes social media platforms for now. The proposed amendments to Canada's criminal codes and human rights act, which have been in the works for many months, come...
CollegesPosted by
TheConversationCanada

Campus free speech: Does it extend to what students say online?

Professors fiercely champion free speech. Many believe that unfiltered, even offensive, expression is fundamental to post-secondary academic life. But what about their students? Should student social media posts be punishable, even if they are made off-campus? This emerging issue in the perpetual battle over free expression speaks to the perils of ever-present devices, ubiquitous wifi and instantaneous communication. Given Bill C-10’s potential impact on Canadian online speech, such as the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) potentially regulating content we view on social media, defining the contours of online expression is important. ...
PoliticsPosted by
Newsweek

Conservatives Must Change Course on Free Speech | Opinion

The following essay is excerpted from Michael Knowles' new book, Speechless: Controlling Words, Controlling Minds, published June 22 by Regnery. Contrary to the claims of many conservatives, political correctness did not trade "free speech" for "censorship" so much as it traded one set of standards for another, each with its own taboos. The ancient Israelites prohibited utterance of the Holy Name; politically correct moderns censor Mark Twain's use of the n-word in Huckleberry Finn. The traditional liturgical calendar dedicates February, March and June to the Holy Family, St. Joseph and the Sacred Heart of Jesus, respectively; the liturgical calendar of secular liberalism dedicates those months to Black history, women's history and pride, once considered the deadliest of the seven deadly sins, elevated by political correctness to the paramount virtue.
Congress & Courtssuncommunitynews.com

Stefanik leads Campus Free Speech act

SARATOGA | As an original cosponsor, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik is helping to lead the Campus Free Speech and Restoration Act, legislation that aims to prevent higher education institutions from enacting policies that infringe upon the constitutional right of students to speak freely on campus. “Conservative students across our nation...
Congress & CourtsTimes Daily

Free speech vital for debate

While it seems freedom of speech is under attack now more than it has been at any other time in recent memory, one place where that is not the case is the U.S. Supreme Court. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only.
U.S. Politicsmadison

Free speech still has consequences -- Gene Bier

The U.S. Supreme Court recently ruled on the case involving a high school student who sent controversial comments on her social media account. The court found that while the profanity was in poor taste, it is protected by the First Amendment under freedom of expression. The school could not apply discipline. The majority found that while this was somewhat upsetting, the speech was protected from discipline because it was not done on school grounds . They said it was necessary to protect speech in this case to protect that right in all other situations.
LawReason.com

Journal of Free Speech Law Call For Papers: Symposium on the Freedom of Association and Disclosure Requirements

Americans for Prosperity v. Bonta just came down, and the Journal of Free Speech Law, a new peer-reviewed, faculty-edited journal, plans to quickly publish two to four articles on this case, as a symposium issue—not case notes as such, but rather articles on the broader subject (the future of disclosure requirements, or freedom of association more broadly) in light of the new decision. And given our publication speed, these will likely be the first such articles to be published in a full-fledged law journal.
U.S. PoliticsGunnison Times

Free speech and our social media footprint

A recent Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) opinion upheld a ninth-grade cheerleader’s First Amendment right to free speech. Brandi Levy, from Pennsylvania, was upset about not being elevated from the junior varsity to the varsity squad and snapped-chatted ““F— school, f— softball, f— cheer, f— everything.” Administrators at her high school found out and suspended her from cheerleading for a year.
InternetTechCrunch

German government bodies urged to remove their Facebook Pages before next year

Last month, Ulrich Kelber wrote to government agencies “strongly recommend[ing]” they to close down their official Facebook Pages because of ongoing data protection compliance problems and the tech giant’s failure to fix the issue. In the letter, Kelber warns the government bodies that he intends to start taking enforcement action...
Athens, OHWOUB

Free Speech Provisions In School Bill Draw Opposition From ACLU

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — A bill in the state Legislature is looking to strengthen free speech protections at schools throughout Ohio. But it is opposed by one of the nation’s leading champions of free speech. The provisions are tucked into Senate Bill 135, a larger omnibus bill that deals with...
InternetSeattle Times

Prominent women call for tech giants to act against online harassment

More than 200 prominent women from around the world, including actors, journalists, musicians and former government leaders, have written an open letter urging CEOs of Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Google to “prioritize the safety of women” on their platforms. The letter was published Thursday by the World Wide Web Foundation...
Mahanoy City, PAWeirton Daily Times

An important lesson in free speech

If you’ve heard the case of Brandi Levy, a former high school cheerleader in Mahanoy City, Pa., whose free speech case made it all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, you might wonder why the court felt it necessary to overwhelmingly rule in favor of a then 14-year-old who posted some vulgar words and images on social media from an off-campus site in a moment of frustration and anger, and then found herself suspended from the junior varsity cheer team.
WorldBirmingham Star

Uzbekistan Restricts Access To Several Social Media Sites

Uzbekistan's communications regulator has restricted access to several social media websites for violating personal data laws. O'zkomnazorat announced the restrictions on July 2 without mentioning which social media sites fall under the order. However, Internet users in Central Asia's most populous country reported disruptions to Twitter, TikTok, VKontakte, and Skype....