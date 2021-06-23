Quantum Software Development Is Still In Its Infancy
Dr. Yehuda Naveh is the Co-founder and CTO of Classiq. Before Classiq, he focused on CAD technologies and quantum computing at IBM Research. There is a race being run these days, and it features established giants as well as well-funded newcomers. Companies such as IBM, Intel, Google, Honeywell, Xanadu, IonQ, Rigetti and Alibaba are racing to build ever-more-powerful quantum computers. They appear well-justified to do so. Quantum computing promises to dramatically impact numerous fields — from cybersecurity to finance, from supply chain to pharmaceuticals, from defense to weather forecasting.www.forbes.com