The world risks missing its target to limit average global warming to 1.5°C without significantly ramping up negative emissions technologies by 2025. The call to action comes in a study by a newly formed coalition of 20 businesses and organisations, which suggests the current pipeline would deliver 150 megatonnes of carbon removal by 2025, compared with the between 0.5–1.2 gigatonnes a year needed under scenarios published by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change – global carbon dioxide emissions in 2019 were 33 gigatonnes. By 2050, requirements could be as high as 6–10 gigatonnes a year. Given their environmental significance, the technologies are underfunded, the report claims.