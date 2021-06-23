Diane Russo-Cheng’s Pride Film Is A Love Letter To Identity, Acceptance And Family
“Normally, I don’t turn the lens towards my personal life,” says filmmaker Diane Russo-Cheng. “But this year, with the rise in hate crimes and violence against Asian Americans in the United States, I felt a deep sense of urgency to show what an American family looks like.” Her new short, A Significant Name, is part of British Vogue’s second annual Pride video series. “‘Belonging’ in the US almost always defaults to whiteness and heterosexuality, and I wanted to show that reality reflects something very different from that.”www.vogue.co.uk