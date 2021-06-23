Photos: 2022 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport in New Colors – Gold and Black
The new Bugatti Chiron Super Sport is limited to just 30 units. This is the fastest Bugatti car to date, and easily the fastest car in the world. It is after all built upon the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ which became the first car to cross the 300MPH barrier by achieving a top speed of 304.773 mph (490.484 km/h) back in 2019. The Super Sport 300+ was a prototype, the road going versions will have a speed limiter just like the Veyron Super Sport. The new (limited) top speed will be 440km/h.gtspirit.com