I spend a lot of time in the pool in summer. It is my happy place. And no matter which pool I go to I see the same thing over and over again: parents not getting in with their kids. I am always one of the very few parents in the pool and I always have been. When I was little I spent time in the pool with my grandparents and I loved it. It is one of my favorite memories of them both. They never sat on the sidelines, they never just watched - they jumped right in with us grandkids and had fun!