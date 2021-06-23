Cancel
Cell Phones

Popular note-taking app Notability optimized for the M1 Mac

By Stephen Warwick
imore.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNote-taking app Notability now supports Apple's M1 chip natively. That means performance increases of up to 50 percent. Ginger Labs had previously released a Catalyst version for Mac. Ginger Labs has today announced its popular note-taking app Notability is now optimized for Apple's M1 chip natively. Notability is one of...

#Ipad App#Notability#Apps#Note Taking#Ginger Labs#Catalyst#The Mac App Store#Choice Award
Related
Computersvmware.com

Re: MAC OS app folder as a file

I am starting to investigate Mac OS installers. I created one sample one this morning, and I believe I saw an option to make the app folder be seen like a file, but I cannot find where I saw this anymore. I cannot find it in the documentation either. Does...
Cell Phones9to5Mac

iOS 15: Here’s everything new with the Notes app

At the beginning of June, Apple previewed iOS 15 during its WWDC21 keynote. Although most of the company’s focus was on FaceTime and iMessage, the Notes app is receiving a handful of new features with the upcoming operating system. Here’s our roundup of everything new with it. The Notes app...
Cell PhonesSearchengine Journal

A Complete Guide to App Store Optimization (ASO)

In Q1 2021, there were 3.48 million apps available for Android users on Google Play — and Apple App Store has approximately 2.22 million apps in place for iOS users. The dilemma marketing teams face today is not whether to invest in apps to engage with their audience, but how they can enable people to discover their apps in the first place.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

The popular Redmi Note 9 gets Android 11 update

Launched as a cheaper version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro, the regular Redmi Note 9 smartphone is getting the Android 11 update one year after its market release. While Google is readying a much newer version of Android, many devices are still stuck on Android 10, and the Redmi Note 9 was one of them until recently.
Cell PhonesThe Hacker News

DroidMorph Shows Popular Android Antivirus Fail to Detect Cloned Malicious Apps

A new research published by a group of academics has found that anti-virus programs for Android continue to remain vulnerable against different permutations of malware, in what could pose a serious risk as malicious actors evolve their toolsets to better evade analysis. "Malware writers use stealthy mutations (morphing/obfuscations) to continuously...
Cell Phonesmaketecheasier.com

Flexcil 2 Review: Adaptable Note-Taking

There are a few different methods of note-taking when using a mobile app: typed, handwritten, and handwritten that is turned into text. I’ve discovered in the past year that handwritten note suits me better, as while I’m a fast typist, handwriting allows me time to slow down and be more creative. I found the apps that turn your handwriting into text to be laborious, spending too much of my time to correct the text. This made it the right time to try Flexcil again for this review, and I was excited to find there is now a Flexcil 2.
ComputersCNET

There's a new way to factory reset the latest M1 Macs. Here's what you need to know

If you've bought a new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac or Mac Mini recently, there's a good chance it's using Apple's own processor, the Apple Silicon M1, instead of an Intel chip. In your day-to-day use, you likely won't notice any difference at all, and that's a good thing. However, when it comes time to reset your new Mac, either because you're selling it or troubleshooting, there are completely new steps to completely wipe your Mac.
ComputersMacworld

Prime Day last call: These all-time-low M1 Mac deals are in stock but ending soon

We often spotlight deals on M1 Macs, but these Amazon Prime Day deals are even better than usual. We’re already seeing some colors and configurations sell out, so if you want one, we recommend grabbing it quickly. Just note, some prices aren’t reflected until you add them to the card and start the checkout process, as we’ve noted below.
Cell PhonesApple Insider

New Jamf app unlocks Macs via Face ID on iPhone

Enterprise customers using Jamf to manage Macs now have a Jamf Unlock app for iPhone, which allows user authentication using Face ID. Apple device management firm Jamf has launched Jamf Unlock to provide corporate users with "passwordless Mac authentication," using just the new app. It's part of the firm's Jamf Connect system, which is meant to give each user a quick way to access all of their company Apple devices.
ComputersTidbits

#1568: M1 Macs for the desktop, RAW Power 3 image editor, Ellume COVID-19 Home Test, Apple products and pacemakers

Health has become increasingly high-tech. Adam Engst recently had a COVID-19 scare but was able to set his mind at ease with the iPhone-enabled Ellume COVID-19 Home Test. And for those with pacemakers and other implanted medical devices, Apple just updated its guidance relating to interference from magnets in Apple products. Given that four Mac models share the same M1 processor, which should you choose for your desktop? Julio Ojeda-Zapata surveys the options and offers tips to help you pick the perfect Mac. Jeff Carlson wraps up the issue with a detailed look at RAW Power 3, a capable RAW image editor for shutterbugs. Notable Mac app releases this week include Lightroom Classic 10.3, Microsoft Office for Mac 16.50, Little Snitch 5.2.1, Timing 2021.4, BBEdit 13.5.7, Zoom 5.7, Tinderbox 9.0, ScreenFlow 10.0, SoundSource 5.3.4, PDFpen and PDFpenPro 13.1, and Final Cut Pro 10.5.3, Compressor 4.5.3, and Motion 5.5.2.
Computersvmware.com

Re: Fusion Pro 12 on M1 Mac with Big Sur??

My old laptop died, and I just set up an M1 by restoring from a clone. So far everything except Fusion works fine. I am getting a message as follows:. "Failed to power on '/Users/MY NAME OMITTED HERE/Virtual Machines/Windows 10x64.vmwarevm/Windows 7 x64 - New.vmx. 1) Will Fusion work on an...
Computerslifewire.com

Linux Kernel 5.13 Adds Native Support for M1 Macs

After several months of development, Linux is finally available natively on M1 Macs. Linus Torvalds announced on Sunday that the latest version of Linux, Kernel 5.13, is launching with native support for Apple M1. 9To5Google notes that Linux has been testing a release candidate version for the past month, but now the official release finally has arrived, bringing early levels of support.