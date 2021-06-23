Popular note-taking app Notability optimized for the M1 Mac

Health has become increasingly high-tech. Adam Engst recently had a COVID-19 scare but was able to set his mind at ease with the iPhone-enabled Ellume COVID-19 Home Test. And for those with pacemakers and other implanted medical devices, Apple just updated its guidance relating to interference from magnets in Apple products. Given that four Mac models share the same M1 processor, which should you choose for your desktop? Julio Ojeda-Zapata surveys the options and offers tips to help you pick the perfect Mac. Jeff Carlson wraps up the issue with a detailed look at RAW Power 3, a capable RAW image editor for shutterbugs. Notable Mac app releases this week include Lightroom Classic 10.3, Microsoft Office for Mac 16.50, Little Snitch 5.2.1, Timing 2021.4, BBEdit 13.5.7, Zoom 5.7, Tinderbox 9.0, ScreenFlow 10.0, SoundSource 5.3.4, PDFpen and PDFpenPro 13.1, and Final Cut Pro 10.5.3, Compressor 4.5.3, and Motion 5.5.2.