4 Life-Changing Lessons I Learned From Traveling the World With Tony Robbins

“Sometimes it takes a heartbreak to shake us awake & help us see we are worth so much more than we’re settling for.” ― Mandy Hale. After a heartbreak, life grows you in ways you didn’t imagine. The poor habits that are developed over time stare at you with nowhere to turn. You aren’t sure how to even approach them to begin your rebirth. Rebirth because you know that you have changed from the person you knew. There are days you find it challenging to get back to yourself. Your newfound sense of awareness softly whispers to you that the time has come to learn and grow. Your growth is evident in how you respond to life’s waves of change. Change that is never ending.