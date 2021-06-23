Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Total E-Commerce Sales During Amazon Prime Day Surpass $11 Billion, Adobe Says

By Lauren Thomas, CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTotal online retail sales in the United States during Prime Day were 6.1% higher than transactions generated by the 2020 event, according to Adobe Analytics. Online retail sales amounted to $5.6 billion on Monday and $5.4 billion on day two, Adobe said. That made Monday the biggest day for digital...

www.nbcphiladelphia.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Sales#Amazon Prime Day#Adobe Analytics#Adobe Digital#Target
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Internet
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Walmart
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

Amazon's Biggest Threat in E-Commerce

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been the e-commerce king for more than two decades because it's been able to put together a simple shopping solution with a nearly unlimited variety of products. And no retailer, brick-and-mortar or online, was able to keep up with this incredible growth stock. The shopping dynamic has...
MarketsVentureBeat

Global cloud spending boomed in Q1, surpassed non-cloud, IDC says

Enterprises spent big on cloud infrastructure — $15.1 billion — in the first quarter of 2021, the International Data Corporation (IDC) said in its latest tracker. Specifically, spending on compute and storage infrastructure products for cloud infrastructure, including dedicated and shared environments, increased 12.5% year over year, compared to 6.3% year over year increase for non-cloud infrastructure. Global spending for non-cloud infrastructure was $13.5 billion in the first quarter of 2021.
StocksKokomo Perspective

Best E-Commerce Stocks To Buy In July 2021? 4 Names In Focus

Could These Be The Top E-Commerce Stocks To Watch Right Now?. E-commerce stocks had a historic year in the stock market last year. Well, it shouldn’t come as a surprise since many countries around the world were sent into lockdown. At that point, most shopping activities were conducted online. So, even those who were skeptical of online shopping initially must have been exposed to e-commerce platforms. This is of course due to the advancement of technology as well. Some company’s platforms such as Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) even have augmented reality features that would allow you to have a rough idea of what you’re getting.
TechnologyTimes Union

Marketing support features come standard on transcosmos proprietary SaaS CMS, DEC CMS, a digital marketing platform

TOKYO (PRWEB) July 02, 2021. transcosmos inc. hereby announces that the company has deployed and released three new marketing support features on "DEC CMS," its proprietary SaaS CMS. The three features are, "AB testing" to validate the performance of content, "marketing campaign management," and "marketing campaign access analysis." The DEC CMS is a multilingual CMS powered by "Acquia," a platform built on "Drupal," the open source CMS used across the world.
Cell PhonesFast Casual

Why increasing loyalty 5% increases profits 25-95%

More than ever, restaurant concepts are recognizing the value of loyalty programs. The truth of the matter is that operators are finally starting to realize that the merit of a loyalty program is not only its direct and tangible benefits for the restaurant but also that it rewards customers and generates brand awareness.
RetailEntrepreneur

Value Creation Via Private Labelling In Consumer Retail and E-commerce

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. In recent years, private labels have emerged as the rising stars of retail and e-commerce. Private labels, or in-house brands, typically offer shoppers value for money, while earning higher margins—around twice as much as external brands—for retailers and e-commerce players. Private labels have the potential to develop into self-sustaining brands with a loyal consumer base and grow beyond the captive platform.
Stocksinvesting.com

Amazon Falls As Prime Day Sales Numbers Come Out

Investing.com – Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares slipped 0.5% during Wednesday’s session after revealing numbers for its 48-hour Prime Day mega sales event. While the company never discloses total Prime Day sales, according to Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Analytics, online retail sales amounted to $5.6 billion on Monday, the first day of Prime Day, and $5.4 billion on Tuesday.
RetailCNET

Amazon Prime Day boosts e-commerce everywhere compared to last year

Online shoppers dropped some cash during Prime Day, and not just on Amazon.com. E-commerce sales for all retailers totaled more than $11 billion in the US, according to Adobe Analytics. Amazon didn't provide sales numbers for Prime Day, which took place over Jun. 21 and 22, but said shoppers bought more than 250 million items.
Labor IssueseMarketer

US sales on Prime Day break $11 billion, Adobe Analytics data shows

The news: Total US ecommerce sales on Prime Day surpassed $11 billion, growing 6.1% compared with last year’s event, according to data from the Adobe Digital Economy Index provided to Insider Intelligence. Amazon’s US ecommerce sales are projected to have hit $7.31 billion in the US, per eMarketer forecasts from Insider Intelligence.
BusinessZDNet

Amazon says more than 250 million items were purchased during Prime Day event

Amazon said its Prime Day 2021 sale moved more than 250 million items and surpassed every other Prime Day event in terms of sales volume. Amazon's midsummer bargain holiday ran for 48 hours this year, and in addition to ginning up sales for Amazon and its sellers, Prime Day is also part of Amazon's overall recurring revenue strategy for adding Prime subscribers.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

All the latest Amazon Prime Day Dyson deals and sales

It’s the second and last day of Prime Day 2021, which means the sales aren’t going to last much longer. Indeed, Prime Day ends tonight at midnight PST. If you’re looking for a new and reliable vacuum cleaner, we have our eye on all the best Prime Day Dyson deals that are part of the massive number of Prime Day deals happening now. This is the ideal time to take advantage of deep discounts so you can enjoy a superior vacuuming experience for less or treat yourself to a few extra features, such as a focus on pet hair removal. We also have the best deals for other Dyson products, including air purifiers, hairdryers, and fans. The focus may be on Dyson vacuums, but we’d never forget the joy of its other products, too. Whatever your needs, we’ve got you covered with a look at the best Prime Day Dyson sales, plus some insight into what to look for before making a purchase. Don’t delay too long, however. The deals officially end at midnight, but we’ve also seen a few deals sell out because of depleted inventory. Delaying at this point won’t bring lower prices and could leave you without a deal you thought you already had in hand — but just hadn’t actually ordered yet.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon sees Prime Day sales boost amid supply chain snags

June 22 (Reuters) - Amazon Prime Day saw strong online sales growth in the United States on Monday even as supply chain snafus and a robust spending appetite limited the level of discounts on popular products like electronics. Total online sales across all U.S. retailers jumped 8.7% from last year’s...
Electronicsvg247.com

Save big on gaming keyboards in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Looking for a new gaming keyboard? Some of the best Prime Day deals in this year’s sale are on PC peripherals, and there are plenty of impressive discounts on gaming keyboards. You can find all of the best Prime Day keyboard deals here. Best Prime Day gaming keyboard deals. There’s...
Shoppingcollegecandy.com

4 Sales On Amazon Prime Day You Can Use Besides Amazon

Amazon is one of the most well-known online shopping sites in the world, and it’s a site that nearly everyone uses. It’s helped people get things that they need without leaving their homes, and it’s been a big help during the pandemic. However, it has garnered a rather unsavory reputation for itself lately, between the actions of Jeff Bezos and the rumors of terrible working conditions for its employees.
RetailCNBC

First day of Amazon Prime Day draws most online spending so far in 2021, Adobe says

The first day of Amazon's 48-hour Prime Day event is expected to have driven the most online sales over a 24-hour period so far this year. Sales during the first 24 hours of Amazon's megasale, which kicked off at 3 a.m. ET on Monday, are set to surpass $5.6 billion, representing 8.7% growth year over year, according to an index tracked by Adobe Analytics.