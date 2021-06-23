Total E-Commerce Sales During Amazon Prime Day Surpass $11 Billion, Adobe Says

It’s the second and last day of Prime Day 2021, which means the sales aren’t going to last much longer. Indeed, Prime Day ends tonight at midnight PST. If you’re looking for a new and reliable vacuum cleaner, we have our eye on all the best Prime Day Dyson deals that are part of the massive number of Prime Day deals happening now. This is the ideal time to take advantage of deep discounts so you can enjoy a superior vacuuming experience for less or treat yourself to a few extra features, such as a focus on pet hair removal. We also have the best deals for other Dyson products, including air purifiers, hairdryers, and fans. The focus may be on Dyson vacuums, but we’d never forget the joy of its other products, too. Whatever your needs, we’ve got you covered with a look at the best Prime Day Dyson sales, plus some insight into what to look for before making a purchase. Don’t delay too long, however. The deals officially end at midnight, but we’ve also seen a few deals sell out because of depleted inventory. Delaying at this point won’t bring lower prices and could leave you without a deal you thought you already had in hand — but just hadn’t actually ordered yet.