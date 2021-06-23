Germany backs 1.4 bln euro purchase of Boeing maritime patrol aircraft - source

A U.S. Navy Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft takes part in the Malta International Airshow at SmartCity Malta outside Kalkara, Malta, September 23, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

BERLIN, June 23 (Reuters) - The German parliament's budget committee on Wednesday approved the 1.4 billion euro purchase of five Boeing P-8A maritime patrol aircraft, a parliamentary source said.

The planes are designed for submarine hunting and conducting long-distance maritime reconnaissance. They will replace Germany's ageing fleet of Lockheed (LMT.N) P-3C Orion aircraft.

