Eddie James Billingsley
Mr. Eddie James Billingsley, resident of Valley Grande, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021 at home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 11 a.m.. at Miller Funeral Chapel. Burial to follow in Lorenzo Harrison Memorial Gardens directed by Randall Miller Funeral Home Service, Inc., Selma, Survivors include: spouse, Mamie Billingsley; two sons, Eddie Fuller of Selma, Leon Billingsley of Valley Grande; one daughter, Mary Walker of Selma; three brothers, two sisters; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren; host of nieces, nephews and family.www.selmatimesjournal.com