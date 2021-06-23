Johnny Marr on chances of Modest Mouse return

Isaac Brock is trying to remember his band’s old songs. It’s been 25 years since Modest Mouse released its first album, 1996’s This Is a Long Drive for Someone With Nothing to Think About, and closer to 30 since the Washington band has existed. The front man isn’t used to thinking about their back catalogue, he’s used to playing it during concerts; just because he hasn’t gotten to do the latter over the past year doesn’t make him any keener on the former. He scrolls through his catalogue as we speak, seeing which song titles can jog his memory. At one point, I mention that “Dramamine” was the first track on Modest Mouse’s debut album. “Was it?” he replies. “Well, I’ll be goddamned, it sure was!”