ReMakery upcoming shows

By Life
Islands' Weekly
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLSWDD’s newest pilot project, The ReMakery, is lining up for a full weekend of arts and education around zero waste with an art show opening “Precious to Permanent” on Friday, June 25 from 5-8 p.m. at the ReMakery and “ReMade on Lopez” a Showcase & Fashion Event at Vitas on Saturday, June 26 from 4-8 p.m.

Kilmarnock, VARappahannock Record

Upcoming 06-24-21

RAL Art Center, 19 North Main Street, Kilmarnock, will hold a Paint Night from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, June 24. The project will be “Summer Night Shimmers.” The instructor will be Juli Schuszler. Participants may bring a favorite beverage and snack. To register, call 436-9309. Virtual history:. Enon Hall. The Lancaster...
Los Angeles, CAartandcakela.com

Upcoming at Craft Contemporary

Craft Contemporary Offers a Deep Dive into Sculptural Forms. Three very fine exhibitions mark Craft Contemporary’s programming, now on display through September 12th. Using a wide range of materials, both the group and solo shows present a dazzling display of thought-provoking art. The largest exhibition, the group show Making Time,...
Designhypebeast.com

Haroshi Produces New Works Using Worn-Out Skateboards for Upcoming Show

NANZUKA will soon host a solo exhibition featuring mixed-media works by the acclaimed Japanese artist, Haroshi. Known for his ongoing collaborations with Huf, Haroshi creates dynamic two- and three-dimensional pieces using worn-out skateboards. Entirely self-taught, the artist incorporates elements from skateboarding and street culture while touching on his Japanese background such as guardian deities in his GUZO sculpture series.
Vancouver, WAColumbian

Art at the CAVE seeks artists for two upcoming shows

Art at the CAVE, a contemporary art gallery at 108 E. Evergreen Blvd. in downtown Vancouver, seeks artists to submit works for two upcoming exhibits. “Show of Hands,” on display during the month of August, is a show focusing on the body’s “handiest” appendage. Submit a photograph and description of your work along with contact information via email, gallery@artatthecave.com, by July 24. Works must be dropped off at the gallery by July 31.
TV & Videosmonroecopost.com

WXXI highlights upcoming programs

WXXI will present the following programs in July 2021, among others. “The Latino Experience” airs at 9 p.m. on Tuesdays through July 20 on WXXI-TV. “Icon: Music Through the Lens” will run at 9 p.m. on Fridays, July 16-Aug. 20 and “American Masters — Buddy Guy: The Blues Chase the Blues Away” will start at 9 p.m. July 27.
Chicago, ILavantmusicnews.com

Upcoming Shows at Constellation Chicago

Eli Winter is a guitarist based in Chicago. Here, he will perform in trio with Sam Wagster and Tyler Damon, playing new music and music from his album Unbecoming, released last August on American Dreams Records. THE TRIO WAZ. Saturday, June 26, 2021. 8:00 PM 9:30 PM. For over twenty...
Visual Artinterviewmagazine.com

Adam Parker Smith’s Upcoming Show Puts the Fun in Funeral

Last summer, at the height of COVID, Adam Parker Smith hopped into his Mazda hatchback with his partner and two children, and left Brooklyn for a hideout in Swan Lake, New York. There, the 42-year-old artist has spent the past year preparing his upcoming show of new works at the downtown New York gallery The Hole. The pieces—five 650-pound resin-and-steel sculptures, each one an upright sarcophagus enveloped inside a hiker’s sleeping bag—aren’t yet painted, but Smith is planning to deck them out in neon purples and pinks, bright yellows, oranges, and reds. While this new series is as playful as much of his earlier output—the inflatable pool dolphins made out of pink resin, for example, jumping through towers of concrete cinder blocks; or the giant two-by-four beam pinning a deflated cartoon cactus against a gallery wall—there seems to be something far graver and more austere beneath their bright, beachy surface.
Rochester, NYwestsidenewsny.com

Upcoming shows at OFC Creations Theatre Center

OFC Creations Theatre Center will be presenting a full line up of musical theatre productions and specialty events through the end of 2021. Located at 3450 Winton Place, OFC Creations Theatre Center is a 260-seat theatre with ample parking, air conditioning, and break out spaces including a new dance studio. . Live...
ComicsNintendo Life

Sonic Prime Concept Art Gives A Sneaky Look At Upcoming Netflix Show

Sonic's big anniversary may be this year, but SEGA is planning to continue its push in 2022 with a new game and a fresh animated series on Netflix. The show will be called Sonic Prime and is promised as a "high-octane adventure where the fate of a strange new multiverse rests in [Sonic's] gloved hands".
Liberal, KSLiberal First

Upcoming events in Liberal

There will be a handful of events later this week for the Liberal community to take advantage of, with a wide variety of fun taking place. Liberal’s Night Out will start at 6 p.m. Friday, with all activities taking place at Light Park by Adventure Bay Water Park, which will be offering free admission from 1 to 7 p.m. The evening will feature a DJ, bouncy houses, sno cones, train rides and all kinds of other fun. There will also be several door prizes given away throughout the evening from local sponsors and businesses.
Family RelationshipsCorydon Democrat

Upcoming reunion

Notice of family and group reunions will be announced one time in this section. Listings may be mailed, called in to 812-738-2211 or emailed to [email protected] The deadline is 10 a.m. Monday. After the reunion, articles about the event will be printed as space permits. Articles must be submitted no later than 90 days after the reunion. The information must include a phone number where the writer may be reached in case of questions.
Chicago, ILchicagotheaterandarts.com

Upcoming concerts

Chicago’s famed Gospel , Blues and Jazz festivals won’t happen until this fall (hey, it takes time to bring back their featured performers). To see who what and when visit Chicago festivals reimagined. But the Chicago area will still be swinging, rocking and keyboarding the classics outdoors, this summer. Check...
Theater & DanceSoompi

Kang Daniel To Host Mnet’s Upcoming Female Dance Crew Competition Show

Kang Daniel is hosting Mnet’s new survival show “Street Woman Fighter” (literal title)!. Mnet is launching the channel’s first-ever female dance crew survival program “Street Woman Fighter.” Eight female dance crews that represent South Korea will be appearing on the show and competing with each other to become the No. 1 team. The dancers will be showcasing various genres of street dance including hip hop, waacking, locking, krumping, and breakdancing. PD (producing director) Choi Jung Nam of “Dancing 9,” “Hit the Stage,” and “Somebody” will be directing the show with the intention to popularize female street dance genres.
Dallas, TXSouthlake Style

Dallas Summer Musicals Upcoming Shows

The theatre community was hit really hard by COVID-19. How are actors supposed to perform on stage while being socially distanced and wearing masks? Dallas Summer Musicals decided to postpone its season twice to ensure the safety of their cast and its audience. The wait is nearly over, so read more about shows you can see this year.
Movies411mania.com

Thoughts on the Upcoming Dune Reboot

The rumored world premiere of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune at the 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival has been confirmed on Twitter by La Biennale di Venezia, the organization responsible for the event. By premiering at Venice, Dune will be screened for a select group of viewers almost one month before its commercial release.
ShoppingWinona Daily News

Upcoming Sweeney Auctions Tue

Upcoming Sweeney Auctions Tues., June 29, 10:30 A.M. Waukon, IA Large Antique, Collectible & Household Auction 09 Kia Ria Car Large Offering of Furniture & Smalls of All Types. Please visit our website for photos & More information Farm Machinery Auction Sat., July 17, Hawkeye IA 11 JD 8235 R Tractor 1228 Hrs, 12 JD 7130 Premium Tractor 1265 Hrs , 99 9410 Combine , Hds , JD 1760 12 R Planter, & Other Farm Machinery Sweeney Auction Service Waukon, IA 563-568-2464 www.sweeneyauction service.com.
Salyersville, KYsalyersvilleindependent.com

Council discusses upcoming events

SALYERSVILLE – The Salyersville City Council met in regular session on Monday, June 21, discussing upcoming events and passing the budget. The council held the second vote on an ordinance, unanimously adopting the budget for fiscal year 2021-2022. Mayor James “Pete” Shepherd explained that the budget was nearly the same as the last 10 years he’s been mayor, with some variances in FEMA funding.