Tennessee fans showed up strong in Omaha for the 2021 College World Series. Volunteers skipper Tony Vitello said they deserved better after a 6-0 loss to Virginia on Sunday. “Clearly, we got beat today in a few different facets,” Vitello told reporters after the game. “(Virginia pitcher) Andrew Abbott was outstanding. I thought there were some moments where we lacked conviction… We kind of uncharacteristically lost our edge a little bit, which has been so beneficial to us. Vol fans deserve better.”