‘NCIS’: What We Know About Katrina Law’s Character Special Agent Jessica Knight

Katrina Law has officially been brought on board as a full-time member of the NCIS cast. Her character, Jessica Knight, was introduced at the very end of season 18. So what exactly do we know about her?

Special Agent Jessica Knight specializes in hostage negotiations. She also supposedly handles daily tasks and high-risk situations with expertise and precision. According to a Deadline description for her character, there’s a good reason for said expertise.

“Sharp, athletic, and tough, she was raised by a single mother and had to fight for everything in life and is damn good at it. Fiercely tenacious and with a wry sense of humor, Jessica is married to a stay-at-home dad who is raising their infant son,” the character description says.

Knight appeared in the final two episodes of season 18 as the sole surviving member of an NCIS REACT team. She’s determined to figure out who is responsible for the explosion that killed off her teammates.

Actress Katrina Law is One of Two Brand New ‘NCIS’ Regulars

The hiring of Katrina Law as a series regular comes after Agent Ellie Bishop actress Emily Wickersham left the series this year. Fans will seriously miss agent Bishop. However, it may be interesting to see just how Agent Knight will fit into the mix.

Actor Gary Cole will also join the cast. Cole will play Special Agent Park, but no fun details about his character have been released.

“We haven’t shot a single frame quite yet, but with the addition of Gary Cole and Katrina Law to the cast, this is already shaping up to be one of the best seasons yet,” Steven D. Binder, executive producer, and showrunner for NCIS said in a statement. “Going into season 19, we are excited to have new characters and stories to tell that adds to and reenergizes the world we’ve come to love over the 400+ episodes.”

Gary Cole’s addition may indicate an exit for former leading Actor Mark Harmon. Harmon may have taken a reduced role for season 19. Harmon reportedly wanted to step back from the show before CBS executives said they would cancel it if he left. This prompted him to stay on in a limited capacity for another year. It’s hard to say whether or not Harmon will stay on after season 19, of exactly how/if the show will continue without him.

You’ll be able to get more clarity to these questions this fall when NCIS returns to CBS. This time, it has a new time slot. NCIS has been moved from its traditional Tuesday slot to Monday evenings, partially so it can serve as a lead-in to NCIS: Hawai’i, an all-new NCIS spinoff starring Vanessa Lachey. NCIS: Los Angeles will also air this fall. It’s heading into its 13th season.