Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

WATCH: Dolly Parton Pulls Off Sweet Surprise Inviting Carly Pearce to Join the Grand Ole Opry

By Jim Casey
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aNkxs_0acxXYib00

Carly Pearce received the surprise of a lifetime when Dolly Parton invited her to join the Grand Ole Opry.

In a rare occurrence, Carly’s invitation to join the esteemed organization actually took place off of the Opry stage. Dolly dropped the bombshell announcement on June 17, while Carly was filming what she believed was a promo for Dollywood. Of course, the Opry set up the entire ruse for Carly, who began performing at Dollywood when she was 16 years old.

Carly shared the once-in-a-lifetime news during her set on the Opry stage on June 22. A video of the surprise invitation was played so Carly could experience the moment in front of a live Opry crowd. Not surprisingly, Carly received a standing ovation.

“Truly this is the most precious place and the most precious family I could ever be a part of,” said Carly Pearce. “I’ve experienced so many wonderful things in my career so far, but this takes the cake.”

Carly Follows in Dolly’s Footsteps

Carly has graced the Opry stage on 85 occasions.

During Carly’s faux promo shoot for Dollywood, Dolly walked into frame and referenced that number before saying, “You should be a member of the Grand Ole Opry, what’s wrong with them? Well, I came here today to tell you, you are now an official member of the Grand Ole Opry.”

As expected, Carly was overcome with emotion.

“When one of ours has a special moment, it’s an honor to be part of that,” said Dolly Parton. “Carly is a real songwriter and bright heart—and I loved getting to ask her to do something so very special.”

“[The Opry] has been the greatest love of my life since I was a young girl listening with my grandparents,” added Carly. “All of the greatest writers, legends, and pioneers have been on that stage. And I feel them in my bones anytime I walk in the stage door. To actually be asked to join the Opry family, there are no words.”

However, what’s truly amazing is the invitation marked the first time that Dolly Parton, who has been an Opry member since 1969, has asked someone to join the long-running institution.

“Dolly is not only one of America’s greatest living songwriters, vocalists, entertainers, and superstars, she represents all of the values country music holds for me,” added Carly.

Carly will be officially inducted into the Grand Ole Opry on Aug. 3.

Recent Opry inductees include Rhonda Vincent (February 2021), Lady A (January 2021), Gene Watson (February 2020), and Luke Combs (July 2019).

Community Policy
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

113K+
Followers
13K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rhonda Vincent
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Gene Watson
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Dolly Parton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Ole Opry#The Invitation#Dollywood#Opry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star Mark Harmon Beautifully Detailed His Wife’s Proud Reaction to Seeing Their Son on Show

He is the young version of a familiar face on “NCIS.” In seven episodes of the hit CBS series, actor Sean Harmon can be seen portraying a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs. There is another piece that makes the young actor’s mug a little more recognizable. He actually IS a young version of Mark Harmon’s Leroy Jethro Gibbs’s character. The young actor is the son of Harmon and his wife, fellow actor, Pam Dawber.
Musicwivr1017.com

Carly Pearce Says Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton Are Her Biggest Inspirations

Carly Pearce has always talked about the many females in country music she has looked up to since childhood, but if she had to narrow it down to just two inspirational icons, it wouldn't be hard for her to figure out. She tells us: “Physically, I would say Carrie Underwood. I think she’s the hottest person ever. I was staring at her at the CMT Awards. She looked so strong and fit and all of that. And then I guess, just overall, would be Dolly, because I think everything that she embodies from the way that she carries herself in her career, the artist that she is, the wit that she has, the unapologetic side of her, is what I would like to be.”
Celebritiesblairgarner.com

Carly Pearce Is The Next Girl To Be A Member of the Grand Ole Opry!

Oh, that Opry and their sneaky ways to invite people to be members. Carly Pearce has made no secret of her love of the Grand Ole Opry “It’s been the greatest love of my life since I was a young girl listening with my grandparents. All of the greatest writers, legends and pioneers have been on that stage, and I feel them in my bones anytime I walk in the stage door.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Williamson Source

Dolly Invites Carly Pearce to Become an Opry Member

Carly Pearce was surprised by Dolly Parton with an invitation to become an Opry member. Via Facebook, the Grand Ole Opry shared, “Our very own Dolly Parton shared some special news with Carly Pearce! Here’s a hint…YOU’RE LOOKING AT THE NEXT MEMBER OF THE GRAND OLE OPRY! From Dollywood to will-be Opry member on August 3! Check out the moment it all happened below.”
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Carly Pearce Reveals Remaining Country Music Bucket List Items After Joining Grand Ole Opry

To say that Carly Pearce has had a whirlwind career would be an understatement. She got her start on the stage at Dollywood when she was only 16 years old. Then, she burst onto the country music scene in 2017 with her debut album Every Little Thing. The title track of that album was her first number one. She had another chart-topper in 2020 with “I Hope You’re Happy Now.”
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Carly Pearce To Join Grand Ole Opry, Covers Kathy Mattea Chart-Topper

Carly Pearce will join the Grand Ole Opry on August 3, following a recent invitation from Dolly Parton. The surprise recognition came when Pearce, a former performer at the country superstar’s Dollywood theme park as a teenager, was filming a commercial about her experiences there. Pearce has already performed at...
MusicEffingham Radio

Luke Combs, Lady A Give A Grand Ole Opry Salute To ‘America’s Heroes’

Luke Combs, Chris Young, Lady A, Lauren Alaina, Carly Pearce, and Lee Greenwood are all participating in the virtual concert, "The Grand Ole Opry Salutes America's Heroes." The event is now available to view worldwide on Armed Forces Entertainment Facebook and YouTube pages until December 31st. The concert is hosted...
MusicCMT

LISTEN: Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce Cover Country Classics

Embedded from www.youtube.com. Miranda Lambert and Carly Pearce are among the artists who appear on the soundtrack for the Netflix movie The Ice Road (featuring Liam Neeson), and both cover some classic country fare for the project. Lambert takes on Hank Snow’s 1950 hit “I’m Movin’ On,” while Pearce reprises...
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Love After Lockup’ Exclusive: See Tracie Wagaman’s Last Photos With Baby Girl Before Passing Away

Sad news broke earlier today that Love After Lockup star Tracie Wagaman passed away on July 1st. While there is a lot of speculation on what might’ve happened, there are no details on her cause of death. Lily Red, co-host of Gossip With Goddess on YouTube, reached out to us via email to confirm the news was true. Lily also shared screenshots of the final conversation she had with Tracie on Thursday, July 1st — hours before the WeTV star passed away.