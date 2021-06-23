Cancel
Canadian retail sales slide in April, May as COVID-19 shutdown bites

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTAWA (Reuters) – Canadian retail sales plunged in April and May, as shops and other businesses were shuttered amid a third wave of COVID-19 infections, Statistics Canada data showed on Wednesday. Retail trade fell 5.7% in April, the sharpest decline in a year, missing analyst forecasts of a 5.0% drop....

#Canadian#Retail Sales#Statistics Canada#Retail Trade#Reuters#Cibc Capital Markets#The Bank Of Canada
