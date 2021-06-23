Cancel
Sartell, MN

Please Welcome These Cyborg MurderBugs To Sartell!

By Dave Overlund
MIX 94.9
MIX 94.9
 11 days ago
So there I was, on my porch listening to music when suddenly my tunes were drowned out by a giant buzzing sound. Expecting to see a bee or maybe a horsefly, imagine my horror when I looked toward my grill and saw this giant, part-machine cyborg murderbug perched upon the BBQ.

MIX 94.9

MIX 94.9

St. Cloud, MN
Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota.

