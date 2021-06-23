Cancel
Devin Booker busts open nose, briefly leaves Suns-Clippers Game 2 after collision with Patrick Beverley

By Colin Ward-Henninger
CBS Sports
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlready without Chris Paul, the Phoenix Suns were forced to play part of their thrilling 104-103 Game 2 win against the Los Angeles Clippers without All-Star Devin Booker, who headed to the locker room in the third quarter with blood pouring from the bridge of his nose. The laceration was the result of a head-to-head collision with Clippers guard Patrick Beverley with 3:22 remaining in the third quarter.

