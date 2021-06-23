Devin Booker busts open nose, briefly leaves Suns-Clippers Game 2 after collision with Patrick Beverley

When it comes to stopping Devin Booker, the Los Angeles Clippers have one easy fix for Game 2 against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. Executing out of that is the challenge. “I think picking Devin Booker up too high up the floor gave him too much real estate to attack downhill,” Clippers coach Ty Lue said Monday. “I understand our guards tried to get to him and apply some pressure, but they were setting screens out toward halfcourt, which puts our bigs in a tough situation when he’s coming downhill at you full speed.