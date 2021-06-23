Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Longtime Southwest Airlines CEO will step down next year

By DAVID KOENIG
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZChp9_0acxX3gZ00

DALLAS — (AP) — Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly will step down in February after a long run in which he steered the airline through periods of growth, recessions and now a pandemic.

Kelly, who has been CEO since July 2004, will be succeeded by Robert Jordan, the airline's executive vice president of corporate services. Southwest said Wednesday that Kelly, 66, plans to remain executive chairman at least through 2026.

Change at the top comes as Southwest and other airlines are starting to recover from the pandemic. Southwest, which carries more domestic passengers than any other airline, is geared to vacationers flying within the U.S. or to nearby countries, and it has navigated the downturn better than most. Thanks to federal pandemic relief, it turned a small profit in the first quarter of this year, and it has added many new leisure-travel destinations.

Jordan said in an interview that his goals are to restore Southwest’s profitability to “the levels we would like and expect,” repair the balance sheet — Southwest took on debt to survive the pandemic — and visit employees every week. He gave a stay-the-course outlook — “We've got a wonderful strategy” — and declined to list any major changes on his agenda.

The new CEO will take over an airline with a history of technology outages that have aggravated customers. Two separate issues last week led to thousands of flight delays and hundreds of cancellations. Jordan said the technology problems "were not because of a lack of investment," and that the airline's technology department works to prevent them.

Jordan, 60, was a programmer and financial analyst for computer maker Hewlett-Packard before joining Southwest in 1988. He held jobs in accounting and overseeing technology. However, he has taken on a larger strategic role at Southwest in recent years, including running AirTran Airways after Southwest bought the rival low-cost carrier in 2011 and overseeing overhauls of the airline's website and frequent-flyer program.

During the pandemic, when air travel dropped to levels not seen during the jet era, Jordan worked with Southwest's unions and shaped programs to encourage employees to take leaves of absence or buyouts to save money for the company.

Southwest has generally avoided the kind of labor-management conflict that has been common at other big U.S. airlines, although tension has grown in recent years — Southwest sued its mechanics union in 2019, accusing members of conducting an illegal work slowdown to gain leverage in contract negotiations.

The president of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, Casey Murray, said he hopes Jordan can fix the airline's technology issues and cooperate with labor on efficiency measures.

“I have always had a lot of respect for Bob,” Murray said, adding that they worked together to combine pilot groups after Southwest bought AirTran. “We as an organization have always been impressed with his people skills as well as his business acumen. I was always kind of hoping it would be Bob” who would become the next CEO.

Lyn Montgomery, president of the union local that represents Southwest flight attendants, congratulated Jordan and said in a statement that she hopes he will improve the “people-centric culture of our company.”

Speculation about Kelly’s successor had at one time focused on Tom Nealon, who was named president in January 2017, and Mike Van de Ven, the chief operating officer. Both men have played more prominent roles in key events such as quarterly calls with Wall Street analysts. But insiders were not surprised by Jordan's selection.

The Dallas carrier has had only five CEOs in its 50-year history. It was led for many years by Herb Kelleher, a colorful, chain-smoking lawyer who helped create the airline against fierce opposition from existing carriers. Kelleher stepped down in March 2001, but his successor, Jim Parker, had a tense relationship with labor groups at the heavily unionized airline, and was replaced by Kelly in 2004.

Kelly said steering the airline through the pandemic was the biggest challenge he faced in the past 17 years.

“Getting through that intact, as strong as we are, has to be the highest of highs,” he said.

Kelly extended the airline’s string of profitable years to 47, until it lost $3.1 billion last year amid the pandemic. Under Kelly, Southwest added destinations including international ones, and it bucked industry trends by refusing to assign seats or charge fees for checking a bag or changing a ticket. Kelly frequently mentions that Southwest has never laid off employees.

The lowest point of his tenure, Kelly said in an interview Wednesday, was an engine blow-up that killed a woman on a 2018 flight — the first Southwest passenger to be killed by an accident during flight. "Any time you have a loss of life, that is definitely a low point," he said.

Kelly, who joined Southwest in 1986 and was chief financial officer before becoming CEO, said he wanted to have a succession plan in place by the end of this year. With travel picking up, and Southwest recently deciding on new planes from Boeing, he said the time was right.

“We’re encouraged by the recovery,” Kelly said. “If demand improves continually at the same kind of pace that it has, I think we’ll be in really good shape next year.”

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. fell 1% Wednesday, with little change in other major U.S. airlines.

___

David Koenig can be reached at www.twitter.com/airlinewriter

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Community Policy
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
3K+
Followers
17K+
Post
769K+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Jordan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Airlines#U S Airlines#Ceos#Ap#Hewlett Packard#Airtran Airways
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Air Travel
News Break
Boeing
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
LifestyleSKIFT

Flight Discounter Skiplagged Asks Federal Court to Tell Southwest Airlines to Back Off

Notorious litigator Southwest Airlines is targeting a sometimes-legally agile Skiplagged. Instead of offering Southwest fare information for hidden-city flights, Skiplagged may find that those Southwest fares have gone missing. More travel executives get their mission-critical industry news from Skift than any other source on the planet. Skiplagged, which helps travelers...
Aerospace & Defensefrommers.com

United Airlines Will Add Seatback Screens to All of Its Planes

Pretty soon, United Airlines will offer seatback entertainment at every seat on its planes. The Chicago-based carrier made the announcement while releasing the news of its order of 270 new Boeing and Airbus aircraft—United's largest fleet expansion ever. When those planes start showing up on runways over the next five...
EconomyZacks.com

Airline Stock Roundup: LUV's Long-Serving CEO to Step Down, RYAAY in Focus

LUV - Free Report) as its CEO since 2004, announced that he will relinquish his post in early 2022. This Dallas-based carrier was also in news when it reportedly decided to increase the minimum remuneration of its nearly 7,000 employees to $15 an hour. The strategic move is aimed at retaining/attracting workers as air-travel demand picks up.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly To Become Executive Chairman

(RTTNews) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) said Wednesday that Chairman and chief executive officer Gary Kelly will transition roles in early 2022, becoming the airline's Executive Chairman with the desire to serve in that role through at least 2026 at the discretion of the board. Executive Vice President Corporate Services...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly Announces Retirement Plans

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly has announced his retirement plans. He will transition roles in early 2022. From CEO, he will transition to become the airline’s Executive Chairman and plans to serve in that role until at least 2026. Robert Jordan, Executive Vice President Corporate Services, will become the next CEO as of February 1st, 2022.
EconomyFOXBusiness

Southwest CEO Gary Kelly to step aside, successor named

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly will become the airline’s executive chairman starting in early 2022. The 66-year-old executive, who led the airline since 2004, will likely serve as chairman until at least 2026, according to a press release issued Wednesday. Kelly’s replacement is company veteran Robert Jordan, Southwest’s current executive...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 514,763 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,636,860 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 514,763 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.78% of Southwest Airlines worth $283,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Public Healthairlinegeeks.com

AirlineGeeks Webinar: U.S. Airlines and Post-Pandemic Next Steps

Join AirlineGeeks for an in-depth discussion with travel industry consultant Henry Harteveldt, breaking down the next steps and complications for U.S. airlines as an upward post-pandemic industry recovery continues. This webinar will take place on Friday, July 2, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. PT (5:30 p.m. ET). Register by clicking here....
EconomyFlight Global.com

Eliminating passenger mask mandate is ‘next step’: Spirit Airlines CEO

The US government can help reduce the incidence of unruly air passenger behavior by doing away with the requirement that travellers wear face coverings, says the chief executive of Spirit Airlines. “That’s got to be the next step – when facial [covering requirements] are relaxed on airplanes,” CEO Ted Christie...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will announce $1.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. JetBlue Airways posted sales of $215.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 569.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Honolulu, HIrock947.com

Boeing 737 cargo plane goes down in water off Honolulu – CNBC

(Reuters) – A Boeing 737 cargo plane with two people on board has gone down in the water off Honolulu after experiencing engine trouble, CNBC reported on Friday. The severity of the crash was unclear, CNBC said. Shares of Boeing fell 2% in early trading. Boeing and the U.S. Federal...
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why American Airlines Stock Lost Altitude in June

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) can't find enough workers to fly its full schedule, and that is weighing on the stock. Shares of American fell 12.5% in June, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as the airline trimmed its summer schedule. So what. What a difference a year...