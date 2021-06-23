Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

EA buys Playdemic from Warner Bros Games for $1.4 billion

By Syndicated Content
WNCY
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Videogame developer Electronic Arts said on Wednesday it had bought Playdemic Ltd, the mobile games studio responsible for “Golf Clash”, from Warner Bros Games for $1.4 billion in cash. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

wncy.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Games#Ea#Electronic Arts#Reuters#Ea#Warner Bros Games#Playdemic Ltd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Economy
Related
MarketsWNCY

Robinhood resolves issue with crypto trading on its platform

(Reuters) -Robinhood Markets Inc, the app-based brokerage firm, said on Friday it had resolved an outage affecting crypto trading on its platform after briefly experiencing a service interruption. “We take any interruption in service seriously and we’re sorry to anyone impacted by tonight’s brief disruption. We’ve resolved the issue and...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Electronic Arts (EA) Acquires Playdemic from WarnerMedia for $1.4 Billion

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today, Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA), AT&T (NYSE: T) and WarnerMedia announced the sale of Warner Bros. Games' Playdemic, Ltd., the mobile games studio responsible for Golf Clash, to EA. Under the terms of the agreement, EA will acquire Playdemic for $1.4 billion in cash.
BusinessGamasutra

Team17 buys education app developer StoryToys for initial $26.5 million

Worms creator Team17 has acquired Irish educational app developer StoryToys for an initial $26.5 million. The UK company said the purchase, made via the acquisition of StoryToys' parent company TouchPress Inc, will help it make inroads into the 'edutainment' market. The deal will see Team17 offer an initial consideration of...
Gamblingpocketgamer.biz

Update: Activision Blizzard clarifies stake in social casino dev Playstudios

Update: Activision Blizzard has clarified a filing that was made today concerning a stake made in social casino developer Playstudios. "Activision Blizzard did not invest $100 million into Playstudios nor increase its investment in the company," said a spokesperson for the company. "We owned an interest in the original Playstudios...
Businessgamesindustry.biz

Team17 acquires educational games studio StoryToys for $26.5m

Team17 has announced the acquisition of TouchPress, the parent company of educational games developer and publisher StoryToys. The initial consideration for the acquisition is $26.5 million, with an additional $22.5 million if the studio hits certain targets within three years. StoryToys was founded in 2011 and specialises in educational mobile...
Financial ReportsVentureBeat

Drake Star Partners: Game deals surpassed $60B in first half of 2021

Game deals surpassed an unparalleled $60 billion in the first half of 2021, according to investment bank Drake Star Partners. Spurred by pandemic lockdowns and investors seeking havens, gaming has benefited immensely during a time when many other industries have been wrecked. And halfway through the year, the amount of money going into game acquisitions, investments, and public offerings is nearly double the amount for all of last year.
Financial Reportskdal610.com

AMC shares down after research house signals short position

(Reuters) – Shares of AMC Entertainment fell about 9% on Friday, extending losses after small research house Iceberg tweeted that it held a short position on the theater chain operator’s stock. AMC was not immediately able to comment. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)
MarketsPosted by
CBS News

Robinhood IPO filing reveals $1.4 billion loss

Robinhood, the trading app that's empowered a new generation of investors, revealed in its IPO filing that it lost $1.4 billion in the first three months of the year. The company also said its revenue soared 309% during the same period as investors flocked to its service. Robinhood filed its...
Video Gamesstevivor.com

Warner Bros sells a studio to EA, but that’s the only one for sale

Warner Bros sold one of its studios to EA last week, but has asserted that all remaining studios will remain internal. EA picked up Playdemic, the makers of Golf Clash, for a cool $1.4 billion USD last week, continuing its push into sports titles. Late last year, EA acquired Codemasters and will now publish the likes of F1, DiRT and Project CARS.
Businessbleedingcool.com

AT&T Sells WB Games' Playdemic To Electronic Arts

AT&T's slow sale of all things WB Games has begun as the mobile developer Playdemic has been acquired by Electronic Arts today. Playdemic has been around for over a decade and are best known for their mobile hit Golf Clash. EA bought the company as part of their mobile growth strategy, which will add more than 15 top live services to their portfolio. The details of how much wasn't made clear beyond the fact that the deal was done in cash with nothing else tied to it, showing that AT&T is basically just offloading the division piece by piece for whatever it can get to be done with gaming altogether. Which is rather disappointing and bleak all things considered. No word yet on what will become of the staff and the company during the transition, either. Hopefully, EA doesn't sit down and restructure the place out immediately and everyone can keep their jobs. We have quotes from all of the parties involved from today's transaction.
Businessgamesindustry.biz

EA acquires Playdemic for $1.4bn

Electronic Arts has agreed to purchase Playdemic from WarnerMedia for $1.4 billion in an all-cash deal, the companies announced today. Founded in 2010, the Manchester, UK-based Playdemic is best known as the developer of the mobile and Facebook game Golf Clash. "We have enjoyed working with the talented team at...
Video GamesVentureBeat

EA’s $1.4B Playdemic purchase strengthens its mobile strategy

Electronic Arts has acquired Golf Clash creator Playdemic from WarnerMedia for $1.4 billion in cash as EA shores up its sports game portfolio. That’s a lot of money for a development studio with just one game, but a free-to-play Golf Clash has been a big moneymaker, with 80 million downloads over the past four years. GamesBeat hears that Playdemic generated $200 million in revenue last year and had a profit (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA) of $80 million.
Video GamesAndroid Central

EA acquires mobile game developer Playdemic, the creators of Golf Clash

Electronic Arts announced it's acquiring Playdemic for $1.4 billion. Playdemic is a mobile game developer that previously created Golf Clash. EA, the publisher behind the Sims, Battlefield, and Madden titles, is attempting to expand into the mobile games business. Electronic Arts today announced it has acquired mobile game studio Playdemic...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Rusal to get $1.4 billion from Nornickel share buyback -analysts

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian aluminium giant Rusal will receive $1.4 billion from the sale of part of its stake in Nornickel under the mining group’s share buyback programme, analysts said and Reuters calculations showed. Nornickel said on Wednesday it is buying 3.4% of its shares for $2 billion, with a...