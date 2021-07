Henry County Public Health will visit any homebound resident of Henry County who would like to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Simply call 319-385-0779 to schedule an appointment. Public Health currently has both the Moderna and J&J Janssen vaccines which are free and available to anyone age 18 or older. The vaccine also continues to be available on a walk-in basis at regular immunization clinics on Tuesdays 9-11am, Wednesdays and Thursdays 1-4pm, and the 1st and 3rd Thursday 1-6pm. If you are able to come to a clinic but need transportation, call SEIBUS at 866-753-5107 to schedule an appointment; rides are free.