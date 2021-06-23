Cancel
The Surprising Way Sonic Is Encouraging People To 'Hack' Its Menu

By Kate Hagan Gallup
 10 days ago
TikTok is filled with fun food hacks that we just can't stop watching. In the same manner that we do with IKEA items, we love taking a simple and straightforward idea and making it something better by "hacking" it. TikTok is likely the top of the list for current food hackers, and Sonic chose to reach out and embrace this trend. The drive-up food chain has issued three different challenges to popular TikTok hackers regarding the brand's onion rings, Coney, and cherry Limeaid (via AdWeek). The challenge was to recreate these iconic items using only ingredients from other fast food chains.

