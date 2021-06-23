The Surprising Way Sonic Is Encouraging People To 'Hack' Its Menu

We all know that garlic is a tasty ingredient that can be used to improve the flavor of just about anything. From meat and pasta to eggs and grilled portobello mushrooms, adding a sprinkle of garlic or a minced clove can enhance almost any dish. Garlic is also known to have many health benefits. According to Healthline, garlic has many medicinal properties, and could possibly help reduce cold and flu symptoms, boost the body's immune system, lower cholesterol, reduce blood pressure, and can even help you live longer. But is there a way to reap some of its health benefits without having to eat it at all? According to TikTok, there is.