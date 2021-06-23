U.S. Federal Reserve to relaunch "Fed Listens" events around pandemic recovery

WASHINGTON, June 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve announced Wednesday it was relaunching its “Fed Listens” series of community discussions focused on the economic recovery from the pandemic.

The Fed held a nationwide series of public forums as it debated how to retool its approach to monetary policy through 2019, leading to announcement of a new strategic framework last year.

The Fed said in a released statement it now aims “to learn from a broad range of individuals, households, and communities about the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In the statement Fed Gov. Michelle Bowman said the discussions would “benefit the Federal Reserve’s ongoing policymaking process, while also enhancing transparency and public accountability.”

The Fed Listens events have been credited by policymakers with influencing their decision to be less concerned about inflation and more focused on allowing job growth.

Details will be announced later.