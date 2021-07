Hi All, hope you can help, I have just bought a second hand ML30 Gen9 for home use (learning how to set up a server) I am getting some ilo errors but the server boots up fine if I press F1, think it may be a firmware problem as the firmware is 2018, I have looked on the site for an upgrade but it says I need a warranty, obviously this is just for home use and not worth me paying out for a warranty (not that I could afford it) just wondering if there is anyware on the site I could download it without a warranty.