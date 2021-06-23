Cancel
Court Docs Reveal Britney Forced To Work Against Her Will To Pay Her Dad

Newly released court documents give insight into Britney Spears’ “oppressive” conservatorship ahead of an important court hearing. Britney Spears’ conservatorship has been the subject of controversy for years now. It exploded back into the public eye last year, when the Framing Britney Spears documentary made a case that the conservatorship is highly unusual and an unnecessary tool to control the pop star. Britney has also had a number of court appearances as she seeks changes to her conservatorship agreement. Now, ahead of an important court hearing, newly released documents paint a sadder picture than ever before.

Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online.

Britney Spears
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Britney Spears’ Dad Has More & More Stars Coming Out to Confirm His Behavior

In the late hours of June 30, the world learned that Britney Spears’ November 2020 request to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed as her co-conservator was denied by Judge Brenda Penny, according to CNN. This latest chapter in the pop star’s fight to regain her autonomy over her body and career comes after her brave testimony on June 23, where she detailed the trauma she’s endured under her conservatorship. After the ruling was announced, however, former collaborator Iggy Azalea took to Twitter to make more claims that seemingly indicated just how abusive Jamie Spears has allegedly been as his daughter’s co-conservator.
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Britney Spears' Dad Jamie Says He's 'Sorry' to See Singer in Pain After She Slams Her Family in Court

Britney Spears' dad Jamie is speaking out after the singer made an impassioned plea to end her conservatorship during a court hearing on Wednesday. During the hearing, the pop star, 39, said she "didn't know" that she could petition her conservatorship - which she was first placed under in 2008 - to end, that the past 13 years under it have been "demoralizing" and that she would like "to sue" her family for their part in it.
Los Angeles, CArock947.com

Britney Spears gets her day in court, but what will she say?

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Britney Spears speaks on Wednesday to the Los Angeles judge who oversees control of her personal and business affairs in an increasingly controversial 13-year arrangement that has seen the pop star swing from meltdown to comeback only to retreat again. What she will say, and whether...
Celebritiesmycentraloregon.com

Britney Spears' dad responds to her accusations in court

Following the bombshells Britney Spears dropped Wednesday in L.A. Superior Court while explaining why she wanted to end her conservatorship, an attorney for Jamie Spears, Britney’s father, has responded. Speaking non-stop for 30 minutes, Britney detailed a laundry list of grievances against her father, her family and her conservators, saying,...
CelebritiesEW.com

Britney Spears addresses court this week: Where her conservatorship case stands

This story has been updated with new reporting from The New York Times. It's been a while, but Britney Spears is ready to break the ice. The embattled pop star - who still lives under the legal guardianship established in 2008 that grants her father Jamie Spears control over her life, career, and multimillion-dollar fortune - will address the court directly during her conservatorship case's June 23 hearing, at which she is expected to appear remotely. The last time Spears expressed her wishes in regards to the arrangement was in a request for substantial changes to its terms in a court filing last summer.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Britney Spears Admits Heartbreaking Truth About Her Life At Court Hearing

On June 23, Britney Spears spoke in court for the first time since requesting that her father be removed as her conservator. After a delay due to technical difficulties, Spears was given the go-ahead to speak, without interruption, by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny. Although no one knew what Spears was going to say, she revealed some heartbreaking truths about her life and the heartbreaking struggles that she has faced over the years.
CelebritiesRefinery29

Britney Spears Reveals She Was Forced To Take Lithium, & It Affected Her In Unexpected Ways

After 13 years of what she describes as an "abusive," controlling conservatorship, Britney Spears was finally able to share. "I've been in denial. I've been in shock. I am traumatized," Spears said. "I just want my life back. And it's been 13 years. And it's enough." In a subsequent, 24-minute statement, Spears recounted the various abuses and violations she'd endured — and, in one of the most jarring moments, said that she was abruptly taken off the medication she'd been on for years and put on lithium.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
Distractify

This Is the Judge Behind the Ever-Evolving Britney Spears Conservatorship Drama

The past few weeks have taught us more about conservatorship than any of us would've otherwise known. But if you aren't familiar with the term, here's a rundown: It's basically a legal guardianship set up for those who do not possess the faculties — whether mental or physical, to manage their affairs, estate, finances, etc. — to do so themselves. Britney Spears is now seeking an end to her conservatorship and recent developments in her case has folks wondering: Who's the judge presiding over it?