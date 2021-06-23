Court Docs Reveal Britney Forced To Work Against Her Will To Pay Her Dad

This story has been updated with new reporting from The New York Times. It's been a while, but Britney Spears is ready to break the ice. The embattled pop star - who still lives under the legal guardianship established in 2008 that grants her father Jamie Spears control over her life, career, and multimillion-dollar fortune - will address the court directly during her conservatorship case's June 23 hearing, at which she is expected to appear remotely. The last time Spears expressed her wishes in regards to the arrangement was in a request for substantial changes to its terms in a court filing last summer.