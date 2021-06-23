Orlando rapper with known gang affiliation arrested, charged with racketeering, court records show

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando rapper who investigators said sparked a gang war in Orange County last year is now one of at least eight people in the Orange County jail facing RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) charges as part of a major investigation.

Court documents show Jacquavius Smith, known as 9lokknine, was arrested on charges including racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering.

He was previously arrested on attempted murder charges in connection with an incident in July 2020.

Investigators say he was also the intended target in a shooting outside the Mall at Millenia last year.

New court documents suggest he is in the Orange County Jail on a $750,000 bond.

The only public record signaling the seriousness of the charges is a notice directing the court to send all correspondence concerning the case to statewide prosecutors.

“RICO charges in Florida are very serious and is punishable by up to a maximum of 30 years,” attorney Jonathan Rose told Channel 9. “Or RICO charges are designed to prosecute criminal enterprises.”

Not even attorneys for some of the suspects involved have been able to get the arrest affidavits with details about the case because the case file is at least 700 pages long.

“This case and most cases like it will involve a tremendous amount of wiretap calls and will probably involve physical surveillance by law enforcement,” Rose said.

©2021 Cox Media Group