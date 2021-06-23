Fifty years on, cast say Willy Wonka film was their golden ticket

Wilder brought a kindness and gentleness to the main character while infusing Wonka with a whimsical, childlike innocence. It is rather amazing that British author Roald Dahl (James and the Giant Peach) wrote children's novels for a living because his works were usually dark and often rather morbid. Adults were generally the villains in his stories and the undertones in his writing lent themselves to a lack of sentimentality. In 1964 Dahl wrote a children's novel about a young boy who wins the opportunity to enter the magical world of a candy factory. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory was one of his most popular works and has been made into a feature film twice, with a rumored third one on the way. The first version starring Gene Wilder (Young Frankenstein) was released in 1971 so to celebrate its fiftieth anniversary, Warner Bros. is releasing the movie on 4K UHD for the first time.