Andy Haldane is something of a Bank of England lifer. He’s retiring this week from his position as chief economist, but he’s been working at the central bank for more than 30 years. Next he will take up a position as chief executive of the Royal Society for Arts, Manufactures and Commerce (RSA). Some of you will, I know, immediately think of his pension: imagine being about to receive 30 years’ built-up defined-benefit pension payouts. What joy.