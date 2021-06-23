Two-day vendor event set for this weekend in London

LONDON — Celebrate Independence Day with this weekend’s Let Freedom Ring vendor event, a two-day, family-friendly event supporting small, local business owners.

“I am so excited to bring this huge vendor event, ‘Let Freedom Ring,’ to London,” said Rosie Ebertshauser, event coordinator and local business owner.

The Let Freedom Ring vendor event will host over 30 local vendors selling products like wood works, homemade crafts, cosmetics, boutique clothing for adults and children, vinyl works and baked goods.

In addition to all the vendors in attendance, the event will also offer concessions, as well as inflatables for the kids to enjoy. Southern Sips + Sweets will also be in attendance serving shaved ice and gourmet drinks.

Ebertshauser said she has been toying with the idea of hosting an event like this for quite some time and finally decided to take the leap.

“When I was brainstorming ideas, I thought ‘what better way to celebrate our freedom than with a local event supporting local people,’” she said. “This is one of the largest events since before COVID and it represents a breath of fresh air.”

The Let Freedom Ring two-day vendor event will take place on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will continue on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will be held at the Heritage Hills Banquet Hall, located at 472 Falls Street in London. The event is free for all ages to enter.

Ebertshauser is encouraging families to come out and support their local business owners.

“Being a small business owner myself, I have learned the importance of supporting other small businesses,” she said. “Until I owned my own business I did not understand the importance. Every single person that supports me, blesses my family. My goal is to do the same for our small business owners in London.”