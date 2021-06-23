How to Visit Windsor Castle

Now that the UK is opening up and welcoming visitors again, it is the perfect time to start exploring the city before the crowds really start to take hold. While things in London aren’t open in full capacity and entries and tours are limited, that doesn’t mean you can’t get out and do some sightseeing. And a great place to start is The Palace of Westminster. It is one of the most iconic landmarks on the River Thames and it is the perfect way to spend an afternoon in London. Check out GetYourGuide for the most popular tours of London for other things to do in the city.