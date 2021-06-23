City Hears About Wind Generators; Last Chance For Lottery; Temporary Closure for Hospital Entrance; New COVID-19 Numbers

Just weeks after Oregon State Announced it would begin work on a wave testing facility north of Florence, The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) and the State of Oregon announced their own wind planning efforts. Andy Lanier, Marine Affairs Coordinator with the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development, told the Florence City Council on Monday that it has begun the information gathering phase for offshore floating wind farms. Currently there are only two comparative offshore wind energy projects in operation: Hywind Scotland in the UK, and WindFloat Atlantic in Portugal. According to BOEM’s Renewal Energy Specialist, Whitney Hauer this is a long-term effort, still in the early stages. It could take 8 to 10 years before we see wind farms built along the coast. Counselor Sally Wantz asked how this might affect the Florence area economy.