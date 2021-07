Following Record Sales in 2020, Latest Jenzabar SONIS Release Focuses on Improving Student Enrollment and Experiences. Jenzabar, Inc., a leading technology innovator in higher education serving the new student, announced that the latest version of Jenzabar SONIS, a student information system (SIS) designed for smaller and specialized higher education institutions, incorporates robust self-service and online application functionality to improve student experiences during the admissions process and makes it easier for institutions to recruit and retain students. The latest release is also integrated with Jenzabar Financial Aid, a powerful financial aid solution that enables institutions to automate the financial aid process, deliver accurate and personalized financial aid offers to students faster, and further drive enrollment.