OBWI day two wraps up; Mort adds 11th title

CONNEAUT LAKE — A big part of golf is playing through tough conditions and that is exactly what 67 golfers did Oakland Beach on Monday and Tuesday.

At the 58th Annual Oakland Beach Women’s Invitational, golfers battled through everything northwest Pennsylvania’s weather could throw at them. Monday opened with hot and humid temperatures that resulted in a torrential downpour in the early afternoon. Tuesday was the opposite, as temperatures dipped to about 55 degrees with consistent wind when the ladies teed off at 8:30 a.m.

Despite the weather and wet course conditions, Lori Mort recorded a 167 after two days of competition to win her 11th OBWI title and third in a row.

“I was not expecting this because I haven’t been playing well. Yesterday was up and down and the putting today, it would get to the hole and stop,” Mort said. “It was also cold, but everybody was playing under those conditions so everyone was trying to keep warm. I walked some and that helped keep my back and body warm.”

Mort shot a pair of 42s on Monday. She followed it up with a 42 and a 41 on Tuesday. The New Castle resident has won the tournament in 1994, ’97, 2007, ’08, ’09, ’13, ’15, ’16, ’18, ‘19 and now 2021.

How is Mort so consistent? She claims it’s her level of focus.

“I try to stay focused. I can’t do anything about how I did on previous holes so I try to move forward and keep going,” Mort said. “The course played even longer today and it was cold so the ball doesn’t come off the club like you’d expect. It was hard getting going this morning.”

Patty Brant, longtime OBWI Championship Flight golfer agreed the course played longer than usual. Brant finished with a 181, good enough for fourth place in the Championship Flight. She shot 43, 46, 46 and 46.

“I thought I did terrible. I do not shoot in the 90s,” Brant said. “But, it’s golf and it’s something that happens and I still love to play the game and I’ll continue to play. It’s just disappointing sometimes. It was a bit wet, but you still have to make the shots and make the putts.”

Rounding out the top five, Patty Nelis was second with a 179, Dottie Kirwin third with a 180, Brant in fourth with a 181 and Linda Reade shot a 182 for fifth.

In the A Flight, there was another big victory as Shirley White shot a 192, 12 strokes ahead of second place.

“Today I said ‘I don’t know what girl showed up, but it’s a girl I wish I could find on more occasions’. I was putting well, chipping well and just overall did a good job out there,” White said. “I stopped a few times and said ‘was that really me?’”

White is also the chairperson of the event and helped organize the invitational.

“It went really well this year. We had some glitches with the rain and the weather with today being cold, but overall it’s gone very well,” White said. “People have gotten through the course and they’ve done well.”

Some of the flights featured tight competition. In the AA Flight, Tracy Leet and Joann Grieco tied with scores of 193.

Jen Shorts won the B Flight with a score of 215. Just behind her was a logjam of golfers. Veronica Pollus and Jaime Moran tied for second with 216s while Gen Wilson, Sue Wise and Clare Brown tied for fourth with 217s.

In the C Flight, Charlotte McKee shot a 222 to win. She just edged Stacy Waid (224) to keep Waid from winning her third in a row.

Overall, the ladies were excited to get back to Oakland Beach after last year’s hiatus due to the pandemic.

“We’ve heard over and over again ‘let’s play golf,’ so they’re very excited about playing this year,” White said.

“It was very good to be back. This is a wonderful tournament. These ladies that put it on do a good job and it’s fun to come up here,” Brant echoed. “You meet new friends and play a great golf course so it’s fun to be here.”

Some of the golfers are already looking ahead to next year’s 59th annual event.

“I’m very much looking forward to next year already. I hope they continue with the tournament,” Mort said. “I know it’s a lot of work , but we so appreciate the girls putting it on because we all enjoy it. A lot of effort goes into it, it’s a lot of work.”