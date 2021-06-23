Unisys Achieves Amazon Web Services Managed Service Provider Status For Fourth Consecutive Year
Designation spotlights Unisys expertise as a cloud application and managed service provider for AWS clients in any stage of cloud adoption. Unisys Corporation announced that it has been recognized in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner Program for the fourth consecutive year. Unisys earned the designation after AWS reviewed Unisys’ cloud managed services capabilities, underpinned by the Unisys Cloud Management Platform (CMP).aithority.com