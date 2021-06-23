Cancel
Dyson Micro 1.5kg Review

By David Ludlow
TrustedReviews
Cover picture for the articleExceptionally light in the hand, the Dyson Micro 1.5kg is super-easy to move around and great for small jobs. It’s primarily designed for hard floors, so those with lots of carpets should look elsewhere. As good as this cleaner is on hard floors (and it is), the Dyson Omni-glide is a touch better.

