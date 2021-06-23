WindowSight Revolutionizes the Art World – Streaming Art on TV

Attack On Titan is set to tell the final story of the Survey Corps early next year, giving fans the last episodes featuring the likes of Eren, Armin, and Mikasa, with one fan, in particular, taking the opportunity to examine the latter in a brand new light by dropping her into the world of Final Fantasy VII. With the Remake of the popular Square Enix Game recently being brought to the Playstation 5 with an upgrade, fans of the world of Cloud, Tifa, and Barrett are waiting to see when the next installment of the long-awaited series will return.