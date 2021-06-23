WindowSight Revolutionizes the Art World – Streaming Art on TV
Delivering HD Art Digitally and Paying Artists Equitably. WindowSight, a visual arts streaming platform, announced the general availability of its app and streaming service, including the newest addition of video art and a free option for users. WindowSight streams HD art on smart TVs and integrates a unique and equitable revenue system for artists. WindowSight is the only platform displaying both HD video and still images of world renowned artists including World Press Photo Award winners; John Stanmeyer, Steve Winter, Christian Ziegler and award winning illustrators such as John Holcroft and Nick Lowndes.aithority.com