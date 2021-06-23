Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

WindowSight Revolutionizes the Art World – Streaming Art on TV

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelivering HD Art Digitally and Paying Artists Equitably. WindowSight, a visual arts streaming platform, announced the general availability of its app and streaming service, including the newest addition of video art and a free option for users. WindowSight streams HD art on smart TVs and integrates a unique and equitable revenue system for artists. WindowSight is the only platform displaying both HD video and still images of world renowned artists including World Press Photo Award winners; John Stanmeyer, Steve Winter, Christian Ziegler and award winning illustrators such as John Holcroft and Nick Lowndes.

aithority.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roku Tv#Android Tv#Tv Streaming#Art Gallery#World Press Photo Award#Co Founder#Windowsight#Amperity Cdp And#National Geographic#New York Times#Ios#The App Store#Google Play#The Amazon Fire Stick
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Technology
News Break
Arts
News Break
ROKU
News Break
BBC
News Break
Google
Related
SoftwareNo Film School

How to Integrate Fusion & Fairlight in Your Workflow

Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve is one of the most powerful editing and color grading apps out there, but there are a whole host of tools in Motion Graphics, Sound Design, and even Visual Effects you should be taking advantage of as well. Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve is head and shoulders the default...
ComicsComicBook

Sword Art Online to Stream New Concert Worldwide Next Month

Sword Art Online has announced it will be streaming its upcoming orchestra concert around the world next month! Sword Art Online is currently in the midst of a turning point as the anime series came to an end following the massive third season in Sword Art Online: Alicization. The future of the anime franchise as a whole seems to be a mystery as while it's getting ready to adapt one of Reki Kawahara's official spin-offs, Sword Art Online Progressive, into a new feature film, fans are still curious about where the franchise is planning to go next.
MusicVillage Voice

Islands in the Stream: Music Streaming Services and the Race to the Top

Islands in the Stream: While the world continues to open up in pretty much every other way, it’s fair to assume that streaming and downloading will be the standard means of listening to recorded music for the foreseeable future. This was true long before the pandemic hit, and it will remain true afterwards.
Miami, FLfiu.edu

Ratcliffe Art + Design Incubator examines how technology and art shape our world in new podcast series

FIU’s Ratcliffe Art + Design Incubator recently launched Tech Conversations—a podcast featuring experts, community leaders, entrepreneurs and artists examining how technology and design merge together to shape the world around us. “Tech Conversations invites listeners to tune in to innovative and impactful tech conversations with topics ranging from NASA’s rover...
Visual Artmichiganradio.org

Auchter's Art: What color is the sky in your world?

In the classic TV sitcom Cheers, know-it-all barfly Cliff Clavin often filled gaps in conversation with unsolicited information — absurd, totally unbelievable, easily disproven information — but delivered with complete confidence. A particular favorite example of mine had Cliff offering his long-suffering buddies, Norm and Frasier, this little nugget:. "Yeah,...
TV & Videosaithority.com

How AI Is Bringing Intelligence to TV Screens

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been creating quite a stir across all industries, including the Connected TV (CTV) realm. In fact, it has already switched from being an attribute of siloed players to become something most actors dip their toes into. While AI-driven data mining helps build predictions and foresee peoples’...
BusinessPorterville Recorder

Irish creative studios are bringing the fine art of storytelling to a digital world

(BPT) - The universal popularity and proliferation of streaming services have brought many changes to the movie and film industry. As services and networks work to procure, create and offer a very high level of content, the production landscape has undergone significant change. Especially now, the digital and creative industries are looking to partner with organizations from all over the world for fresh ideas and unique, creative content.
Visual Artjuxtapoz.com

The Art World Conference Goes Digital and Beyond

The pandemic forced many aspects of society into adjustment. It motivated innovative adaptations which sometimes brought unexpected improvements to the way we do things, changes that will likely continue long after Covid retreats and restrictions are fully rolled back. In particular, nearly all in-person activities such as meetings, conferences, and classroom education shifted to online video conferencing platforms like zoom.
Seattle, WAkulturehub.com

Seattle’s art world: A new age is here, and thriving

Known for its underground, grunge music scene as well as its wide range of visual art forms from painting to glass blowing, Seattle’s art world knows little bounds. With many initiatives advocating and seeking resources for BIPOC artists, Seattle’s diversity in creativity continues to encouragingly develop. This past year only...
ComicsComicBook

Attack On Titan Art Sees Mikasa Dive Into The World of Final Fantasy VII

Attack On Titan is set to tell the final story of the Survey Corps early next year, giving fans the last episodes featuring the likes of Eren, Armin, and Mikasa, with one fan, in particular, taking the opportunity to examine the latter in a brand new light by dropping her into the world of Final Fantasy VII. With the Remake of the popular Square Enix Game recently being brought to the Playstation 5 with an upgrade, fans of the world of Cloud, Tifa, and Barrett are waiting to see when the next installment of the long-awaited series will return.
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

NEO: The World Ends with You gets character art, screenshots, and pins

A month and some change from now the Reapers’ Game begins once again. Rindo and the Wicked Twisters will have their hands full with the Shinjuku Reapers encroaching on Shibuya, and we’ve gotten a fresh look at some that were spotted in past trailers. These include the aloof Ayano, condescending...
FIFAHollywood Reporter

Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts to Acquire Warner Bros. Games’ Playdemic for $1.4B. Video game giant Electronic Arts has struck a deal with AT&T and its WarnerMedia unit to acquire Warner Bros. Games’ mobile games studio Playdemic for $1.4 billion in cash. “Playdemic is a…. ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Developer CD Projekt Red Acquires Canadian...
Bakersfield Californian

Fashion is art

In the beginning stages of planning for the First Annual Art at the Outlets at Tejon event, the question “how can we mix fashion and art?” was asked. The consensus: Fashion IS art. The clothes we wear are creative representations carried out by thousands of designers and placed on millions...
Allen County, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

ARTS UPDATE

ART WINNERS: Lakeland Art Center & Gallery in Warsaw announced that Terry Pulley won Best of Show during its Spring Juried Show for his work, “Road Kill.” Wesley Dallas won first place for “Lone Eagle.”. EMMY AWARDS: Artist Unleashed won three regional Emmy Awards at the 52nd annual National Academy...
Joplin, MOJoplin Globe

Jill Sullivan: Book explains fascinating world of 'eye-popping postal art'

In 2014, we, meaning Post Art Library (the privately funded, not-for-profit arts organization located inside Joplin Public Library since 1981), put out a call for entries for mail art. The idea was to create a one-off exhibit of mail art received from all over the world to introduce residents to the medium and encourage their participation. At the time, I was myself somewhat new to engaging with mail art and my experience with the world-wide mail art network — yes, that’s a thing — was limited at best. Yet there I was, helping to coordinate a mail art call for entries and to co-curate the resulting show.
Aspen, COAspen Daily News

Art for Change

Anderson Ranch Curator-in-Residence Helen Molesworth is excited to step away from her computer and engage with artists in person this summer. Helen Molesworth is a fearless champion in the art world. A champion of the LBGTQ community. A champion of art as a means to amplify voices and address societal problems. She is a renowned contemporary art curator and writer who spent time as Chief Curator at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) in LA from 2014 to 2018 and before that at Boston’s Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA). Since 2019, Molesworth has been the Curator-in-Residence at Anderson Ranch Arts Center where she is a prominent ambassador of the nonprofit’s artistic vision in the local, national and global contemporary art world. She was recently awarded a Guggenheim Fellowship—a prestigious distinction granted to those with exceptional creativity in the arts—and she is currently writing a memoir.
Visual ArtVanity Fair

“It’s Really Magic”: The Art World Reemerges at Luma Arles

Not unlike the sudden appearance of the cicada, a buzzing critical mass of art-world players burst out of hibernation last Saturday night in the South of France, making for one of the first major international, in-person art happenings since pandemic restrictions started to ease. They surfaced at the behest of Swiss philanthropist Maja Hoffmann, an heir to the Hoffmann-La Roche pharmaceuticals billions, to celebrate the completion of Luma Arles, her 27-acre creative campus in the city of Arles.