Watch Dolly Parton tell a stunned Carly Peace she's invited to join Grand Ole Opry

By Drew Weisholtz
TODAY.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDolly Parton delivered some life-changing news to singer Carly Pearce!. Earlier this month, Pearce thought she was being interviewed for a promotion about Parton's theme park, Dollywood, when the country music legend showed up to let her know she was being invited to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry in a sweet moment that was captured on video and shared by the fabled Nashville venue on its Instagram page.

