Watch Dolly Parton tell a stunned Carly Peace she's invited to join Grand Ole Opry

Want to make Dolly Parton love you? Who doesn’t? Turns out, the secret is to always be on time. And by on time we mean early. “Everybody says that if I’m on time, I’m late.” These are the words of Country Queen Dolly Parton. It’s a motto to live by, surely, as no one ever enjoys a late arrival. Yet as common of a pet peeve as lateness is, it may surprise Parton’s fans to know how strongly she dislikes the act of being late.