It’s Been 20 Years Since The Fist Fast And Furious Film Was Released – Feel Old Yet?

By Alex Harrington
 10 days ago
It’s been twenty years since the original Fast and Furious film was released, and upon learning this, I now feel extremely old. The film revolutionised the motoring industry when it was released in 2001, bringing the underground world of street racing to the big screen, albeit dramatised to a rather high degree.

