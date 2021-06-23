Cancel
Sendoso’s Rapid Customer Growth Drives Expansion of Partner Ecosystem With Addition of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Via Workato

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 10 days ago

Sendoso’s Growing Customer Base is Fueling Massive Expansion in Sendoso’s Partner Ecosystem, with a 15% Increase in Integration Use in 2020. Sendoso, the leading Sending Platform, unveiled its newest integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365, expanding its network of integrations to support the diversified data needs from a rapidly growing enterprise customer base after seeing triple-digit revenue growth and more than double YoY platform utilization in the past 12 months.

aithority.com
