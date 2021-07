Grammy-nominated producer Jax Jones has gifted fans with four fresh tunes to jam out to with the release of the Deep Joy EP on WUGD. Jax Jones is an artist in the dance music scene who has always seemed to have his finger on the pulse of dancefloors around the world. Over the years he’s delivered countless originals like “House Work” and “i miss u” with Au/Ra, along with remixes of tunes like “Pump It Up” that tug at heartstrings and put feet into a shuffle frenzy simultaneously. More recently, Jax Jones embarked on his latest adventure with the launch of his new imprint, WUGD, and has delivered a sensational EP to get everyone in a groove this summer.