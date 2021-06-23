Spotlight: How UnderGents Plans to Reinvent the Men’s Undergarment Industry

What would you do if you suddenly found yourself with a herd of 100 goats? It might seem like an unlikely scenario, but that’s exactly the conundrum Dr. Brent Ridge and Josh Kilmer-Purcell found themselves in shortly after relocating to the historic Beekman 1802 farm in upstate New York in Sharon Springs from Manhattan. It was during the 2008 crash and their neighbor was going to lose his farm and needed a new home for his goats. “We just googled what can we make with goat milk,” Dr. Ridge says. “What was interesting about goat milk was that it has been used for thousands of years. Cleopatra used to bathe in it; the milkmaids of Europe would wash their faces with it. But no one ever understood why it was working, or why people with sensitive skin always talked about using goat milk. And so we thought with my background in science and Josh’s background in marketing, we could tell this story, because there really is no other ingredient in the world [like this].”