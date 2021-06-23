Cancel
Astronomy

Mind the gap: Scientists use stellar mass to link exoplanets to planet-forming disks

Science Daily
 13 days ago

Using data for more than 500 young stars observed with the Atacama Large Millimeter/Submillimeter Array (ALMA), scientists have uncovered a direct link between protoplanetary disk structures -- the planet-forming disks that surround stars -- and planet demographics. The survey proves that higher mass stars are more likely to be surrounded by disks with "gaps" in them and that these gaps directly correlate to the high occurrence of observed giant exoplanets around such stars. These results provide scientists with a window back through time, allowing them to predict what exoplanetary systems looked like through each stage of their formation.

Related
Astronomydailygalaxy.com

“It’s Just Not Possible” –Cassini Mission Discovered Something Astonishing on Saturn (Weekend Feature)

How does an entire planet change the speed of its rotation in 20 years? That’s the sort of change that takes hundreds of millions of years. Even more mysterious was the Cassini Mission’s detection of electromagnetic patterns that suggested that Saturn’s rotation is different in the northern and southern hemispheres. “For a long time, I assumed there was something wrong with the data interpretation,” said astrophysicist Duane Pontius. “It’s just not possible.”
WildlifePosted by
Vice

Scientists Extracted DNA From 'Blood Snow' In the Alps. Here's What They Found

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Phrases like “glacier blood” and “blood snow” sound like something you’d read in a supernatural horror novel. But despite the morbid nicknames, this crimson phenomenon is a colorful sign of blossoming life, produced by tiny organisms that have colonized snowy mountain habitats.
WildlifePosted by
The Independent

Scientists successfully revive animal frozen 30 years ago

Scientists have succeeded in bringing a frozen animal back to life after 30 years, it has been reported.Japan’s National Institute of Polar Research says that their scientists have succeeded in reviving the ‘tardigrade’ animal which they had collected in Antarctica.The creatures, which are known as 'water bears' or 'moss piglets' are miniscule, water dwelling “extremophiles” measuring less than 1mm in length and dwelling in extreme and hostile conditions.They are capable of slowing down or shutting down their metabolic activities for considerable periods of time.According to the research, which was published in Cryobiology magazine, the tardigrades were found among moss plants...
ScienceComicBook

Scientists Warn Against Contacting Alien Life

Between now and the end of the month, select organizations in the American intelligence community will deliver a report to the United States Senate chambers. In it will be more information on what the government calls UAP — Unidentified Aerial Phenomena. An early report from the New York Times suggests the report will be inclusive of what UAP — or UFOS, in layman's terms — are, exactly. While the Times says intelligence officials reportedly found no evidence the crafts are piloted by alien life, they also found no evidence the crafts were of this planet. Either way, the chatter has started to shine a sense of legitimacy on the discussion of unidentified crafts that appear in the sky around the world.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Recently Discovered Letter Written by Albert Einstein Discusses Link Between Physics and Biology – Seven Decades Before Evidence Emerges

Previously Unknown Letter Reveals Einstein’s Thinking on Bees, Birds and Physics. The 1949 letter by the physicist and Nobel laureate discusses bees, birds, and whether new physics principles could come from studying animal senses. It’s a position still being realized within physics to this day, with a growing body of...
Astronomytheclevelandamerican.com

NASA has discovered a strange planet with an Earth-like atmosphere

The recently discovered “strange” planet has caused excitement Scientists In his search for extraterrestrial life. Researchers Jet Propulsion LaboratoryFrom NASA And this University of New Mexico Exoplanet discovered in orbit TOI-1231 b Star M dwarf, also known as red dwarf. Scientists were able to classify the star and measure both...
AstronomyPosted by
Interesting Engineering

New Study Reveals Earth Once Tipped Over On Its Side and Back Again

A new study is revealing our planet took a strange turn about 84 million years ago. It tilted by 12 degrees. "True polar wander (TPW), or planetary reorientation, is well documented for other planets and moons and for Earth at present day with satellites, but testing its prevalence in Earth’s past is complicated by simultaneous motions due to plate tectonics," write the researchers in their study.
AstronomyThe Weather Channel

Mystery Deepens as New Study Indicate that Underground Lakes on South Pole of Mars May Not be Real

Subsurface lakes found under Mars' south pole, using data from the European Space Agency's Mars Express orbiter, may not really be lakes at all, argue researchers. Two research teams in 2018, working on data from the Mars Express orbiter announced a surprising discovery: Signals from a radar instrument reflected off the red planet's south pole appeared to reveal a liquid subsurface lake.
AstronomyThe Next Web

Wild new theory says the Big Bang wasn’t the beginning

The prevailing theory on the origin of our universe goes like this: about 13.7 billion years ago a single particle exploded. The resultant blast created an ever-expanding universe that, eventually, became home to the planet we call Earth. The Big Bang theory first appeared in a scientific paper in 1931....
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

The edge of the solar system is a blob, 3D map reveals

At the edge of the solar system is a violent frontier where two cosmic powers clash. On one side is the solar wind, the constant flood of hot, charged particles flowing out of the sun at hundreds of miles per second. On the other side are the winds of space, blowing with the radiation of billions upon billions of nearby stars.
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Does outer space end – or go on forever?

This article was originally published at The Conversation. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights. Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. What is beyond outer space?...
Aerospace & Defensescitechdaily.com

NASA Continues to Try to Rescue Failing Hubble Space Telescope

Things are not looking very good for the Hubble Space Telescope right now. On Sunday, June 13th, the telescope’s payload computer suddenly stopped working, prompting the main computer to put the telescope into safe mode. While the telescope itself and its science instruments remain in working order, science operations have been suspended until the operations team can figure out how to get the payload computer back online.
AstronomyPosted by
BGR.com

NASA’s Juno orbiter is about to fly by a world that may harbor life

Don't Miss: Today’s top deals: Free Echo Dot, $20 Blink Mini cam, $16 tactical knife, $80 robot vacuum, $5 Instant Pot cookbook, more NASA’s trusty Juno orbiter has been hanging around Jupiter for many years now. Its observations have taught us a lot about the gas giant and its intense storms. It revealed that the storms stretch farther into the planet than previously thought, and Juno is our primary eye in the sky when it comes to observing the swirling vortices that make Jupiter so iconic. But Jupiter isn’t Juno’s only target, and the spacecraft has also spent a great deal...
AstronomyInternational Business Times

A Black Hole Swallowed A Dead Star...And Then It Happened Again

In a first for astronomers, a black hole was observed completely swallowing a neutron star. Then, in another part of the cosmos, they saw the event happen again -- just 10 days later. The reports were published Tuesday in Astrophysical Journal Letters. “It was just a big quick (gulp), gone,”...

