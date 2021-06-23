Business Profile Drug Free Duval

Cancel
Jacksonville, FL

Drug Free Duval

By Arthur Carrion
 10 days ago

What type of business services do you offer? Education, Training, Employer Strategies, Youth Strategies, Community Change Framework education and support, tools for healthy living. What role does social media play in your outreach? A large role!. What differentiates you from the competition? For us, it's not about competition…rather collaboration.

Duval County, FL

"On A Mission" with Susan Pittman from Drug Free Duval

Each week on “On a Mission” we talk to community leaders who are out to make a positive impact in the area. Today, our host Wendy Norfleet talks to Susan Pittman from Drug Free Duval. Drug Free Duval is a community coalition passionate about thinking creatively upstream to improve community...
Orange Park, FL

Business Profile Operation Barnabas

What type of business services do you offer? Housing, transportation, employment, counseling, and mentoring for veterans and first responders. What role does social media play in your outreach? We are nearing 4,000 FB followers and continuing to grow on IG so it is the most strategic avenue for sharing Barnabas stories.
Jacksonville, FL

Business Profile Curtis's & Co For Children Gone Too

Business Name: Curtis’s & Co For Children Gone Too. What type of business services do you offer? Help with bereavement issues such as counseling referral, headstones, monthly support meetings, food & clothing referrals. What role does social media play in your outreach? Advertising, community support, communication. What differentiates you from...
Jacksonville, FL

Business Profile Jacksonville Wills on Wheels

What type of business services do you offer? Legal. What role does social media play in your outreach? Very little. What differentiates you from the competition? Low prices, convenience, legal knowledge. What is the biggest marketing challenge that you will face in the upcoming year? Learning HOW to market.
Jacksonville, FL

Business Profile Seven Bridges Chiropractic

What type of business services do you offer? Chiropractic. What role does social media play in your outreach? Pretty big since we’re a new business. What differentiates you from the competition? Not just adjusting, but treating the soft tissue injuries and including rehab exercises to prevent the necessity to see me as often.
Jacksonville, FL

Business Profile Her Heart Assisted Living

What type of business services do you offer? Assisted Living, Adult Daytime Care, Respite Care. What role does social media play in your outreach? It supplements our marketing efforts. What differentiates you from the competition? We are family owned and operated and treat our clients with special love and care.
Jacksonville, FL

Business Profile Bold Child Co, LLC

Address: 14444 Beach Blvd #28 (located inside Family Care Partners) What type of business services do you offer? Concierge pediatric physical and occupational therapy – head shape, neck tilts, feeding therapy, vestibular therapy, gross motor development, handwriting, tongue tie support/rehabilitation. What role does social media play in your outreach? A...
Economy

Business Profile Level Up Improv

What type of business services do you offer? Improv comedy classes and workshops for individuals, groups and businesses. What role does social media play in your outreach? Social media plays an important role in promoting my business to the area. What differentiates you from the competition? The biggest difference is...
Movies

Business Profile Mad Gator Films, Inc.

Business Name: Mad Gator Films, Inc. What type of business services do you offer? I write feature films for film production companies. What role does social media play in your outreach? The primary website important to my film writing career is imdbPro, where producers can find my filmography. What differentiates...
Jacksonville, FL

Business Profile Black ops Excutive Protection Service

Business Name: Black ops Excutive Protection Service. What type of business services do you offer? Event security. What role does social media play in your outreach? Advertising. What differentiates you from the competition? Black-owned veterans. What is the biggest marketing challenge that you will face in the upcoming year? Website,...
Jacksonville, FL

Business Profile Dixon Link Capital

What type of business services do you offer? Our commercial mortgage brokerage services include arranging and structuring debt and equity financing for commercial real estate deals. What role does social media play in your outreach? Social media has been an effective way to reach new funding partners, real estate investors,...
Health Services

The triad of health care: patient, nurse, physician

I believe in the power and sanctity of the relationship between nurses, patients, and physicians. A feeling that one is part of a team, part of a triad, whose sole purpose is centered on enhancing the patient’s health. This security empowers a patient to move forward on his journey of health. In recent years, this strong bond has been tested and shaken. Why?
Health

Is your health provider vaccinated?

DEAR DR. ROACH: At a recent appointment I discovered that my nurse practitioner (about 45 years old) doesn’t plan to get a COVID vaccination as he says it’s unsafe and that all of us (vaccinated ones) are just guinea pigs. I tried to argue, but he was the one holding the needle!
Health

What Is the Process of Medical Detox?

Originally Posted On: What Is the Process of Medical Detox? – America’s Rehab Campuses (americasrehabcampuses.com) The term “detox” has grown synonymous with quick drinks and herbal shots you toss back, claiming to cleanse your system of all the negative bacteria. While there is some truth in these claims, true medical detoxification focuses on permanently removing substances from the body that patients struggle to keep out. This approach is used to help purge drugs and alcohol from those attempting to go through the rehabilitation process.
Health

Behavior Health Assistant Director

As a Doctorate level professional counselor, this position provides psychotherapy and mental health guidance for patients. Oversees behavioral Health team members. Delivers treatment services which include individual and family counseling. Provides community health education and information through direct services and community activities. Uses the collaborative care model with other medical and other providers as part of a wellness team to ensure client and community needs are met.
Nutrition

Why I Seldom Recommend Vitamins or Supplements – The Health Care Blog

People here in northern Maine, as in my native Sweden, don’t get a whole lot of natural sunlight a good part of the year. As a kid, I had to swallow a daily spoonful of cod liver oil to get the extra vitamin D my mother and many others believed we all needed. Some years later, that fell out of fashion as it turned out that too much vitamin A, also found in that particular dubious marine delicacy, could be harmful.
Gallatin County, IL

Egyptian Health Department receives funding for new health collaborative

Egyptian Health Department received funding for a new integrated hub that will improve the quality of care for Medicaid recipients with behavioral health, substance use disorder or physical health needs through the state’s inaugural round of Healthcare Transformation Collaboratives funding. They are seeking to implement an integrated delivery and payment...
Sarasota, FL

Florida Literacy Coalition Funds Health Literacy for Area Families

The Florida Literacy Coalition, thanks to support from the Florida Blue Foundation, recently awarded a grant of $5,000 to the Sarasota-based Safe Children Coalition for its Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters (HIPPY) program. The grant will help area families with young children to learn to make informed decisions about their health and healthcare by promoting health literacy about nutrition, preventative healthcare and healthy lifestyle choices. Parents are provided with health-related materials, workshops, hands-on projects, and are given the information they need to keep themselves and their family healthy. The grant objectives include measurables for parent participation, instruction time, an increase in awareness of local resources and coping strategies for mental health issues and stress, and gains in understanding of nutrition facts on food labels and prescription labels, and insurance deductibles.
Tyler, TX

UT Health Tyler introduces recharge room to help improve staff's mental health

Pulmonary critical care doctor Carla Wang-Kocik was performing what was supposed to be a simple procedure on one of her dearest patients when it quickly turned complicated. Everything ended well, but afterward, Wang-Kocik felt she needed a place of peace to pull herself together before continuing her shift at the hospital.