Business Profile Drug Free Duval

The term "detox" has grown synonymous with quick drinks and herbal shots you toss back, claiming to cleanse your system of all the negative bacteria. While there is some truth in these claims, true medical detoxification focuses on permanently removing substances from the body that patients struggle to keep out. This approach is used to help purge drugs and alcohol from those attempting to go through the rehabilitation process.