OPINION: “If you have memorial items at New Bedford’s Sacred Heart Cemetery they are being removed!”
"Today I went to my family grave and found plastics flowers that had been there on Saturday, June 19 but today June 22 were gone. I proceeded to the Maintenance Office at the bottom of the cemetery and asked if the items had been taken from the grave. The gentleman said if it is anything metal it is removed because it could rust in the ground and the object could become a projectile when mowing the grass.