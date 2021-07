This treasured park offers sylvan trails and a nature sanctuary in the Valley neighborhood of Syracuse, N.Y. Webster Pond, leased from the City of Syracuse since 1960 by the Anglers Association of Onondaga is a slice of the great outdoors within the city limits of Syracuse. The land was originally held by Revolutionary War Veteran Ephraim Webster, an early colonizer of what later became Onondaga County. The Anglers Association owns the site of their buildings, and pays a small, nominal lease to the city for the rest of the land.