What Franchise Owners Should Know About The Site Selection Process

CEO of GreenFlow Financial Corp., overseeing the company's operations and growth strategies. Changes in customer behavior, maintaining an efficient supply chain and enduring through lockdowns and government restrictions are only a few of the challenges that business owners have to deal with to financially thrive. The Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses has reported that nearly 239,000 businesses are at risk of permanently closing due to the impacts of Covid-19. Now the question is, who can help business owners with their financial problems?