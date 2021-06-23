Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

What Franchise Owners Should Know About The Site Selection Process

By Rick Bisio
Forbes
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRick Bisio (The Educated Franchisee) is author of bestseller "The Educated Franchisee, 3rd Ed." & a nationally recognized franchise coach. One of the most important decisions franchise owners need to make when purchasing and operating a business is its location. Factors such as accessibility and visibility to attract customers and being able to negotiate affordable rental costs will all determine the long-term success of the business. There are many things that people should know about the site selection process when opening a franchise.

www.forbes.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Franchise Agreement#Franchisees#Site Selection#Real Estate Brokers#The Educated Franchisee#Buildout
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
EconomyFast Company

What every business leader should know about “knowledge reuse”

In 2018, engineers at expense-management software company Expensify wanted a better way to share and improve upon technical knowledge with their teammates. So, they started using Q&A platform Stack Overflow for Teams. Before long, they’d catalogued a host of helpful knowledge, building a library that caught the attention of other employees at the company.
Real EstateForbes

What Business Owners Should Understand About Their Mortgage Lender Options

CEO of GreenFlow Financial Corp., overseeing the company's operations and growth strategies. Changes in customer behavior, maintaining an efficient supply chain and enduring through lockdowns and government restrictions are only a few of the challenges that business owners have to deal with to financially thrive. The Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses has reported that nearly 239,000 businesses are at risk of permanently closing due to the impacts of Covid-19. Now the question is, who can help business owners with their financial problems?
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Aalberts N.V.: Aalberts executes divestment programme to further optimise portfolio

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Aalberts N.V. has reached an agreement to divest 100% of the shares of Lasco Fittings, Inc. (Lasco), based in Brownsville (Tennessee, USA), generating an annual revenue of approximately USD 150 million with 575 FTE and Adex B.V. (Adex), based in the Netherlands, generating an annual revenue of approximately EUR 10 million with 50 FTE.
Small Businessthestylus.org

Benefit to Choose Chandler CPA Firms for Small Business

As a small business, you probably deal with a number of financial matters every day. Important decisions must be taken timely, and you need to invest time in various daily activities and tasks that have a significant influence on your resources. No wonder, entrepreneurs look for the maximum ways to save money and in the same quest, they sometime even avoid hiring an Arizona CPA.
Cell Phonesslenterprise.com

REAL ESTATE TECHNOLOGY

Technological advancements have brought the people together and made it easier to connect with each other. This is certainly true in the real estate industry, where agents are able to connect with motivated buyers and sellers more quickly than in any other time in history. New tech continues to emerge,...
Wright County, MOlakeexpo.com

The Wright Management Co. LLC

NO sign up fee!! WE GIVE YOU a $250* SIGN UP BONUS!!. Our vision is a simple one! We believe that management fees should include much more than just accounting! We include things like multiple property inspections each year, general maintenance like changing lightbulbs and remote batteries, winterizing and de winterizing!! We never nickle and dime our owners for doing what we were hired to do, and that is MANAGE your property!
BusinessSFGate

Acumen Information Systems Chosen to Serve RKL eSolutions Sage 300 ERP Practice

ORLANDO, Fla. (PRWEB) July 02, 2021. RKL eSolutions is transitioning the Sage 300 client base to Acumen Information Systems effective July 1st, 2021. Acumen and RKL have worked together for many years sharing resources, knowledge and client projects. RKL considered several other Sage 300 Partners, but the choice to choose Acumen was made easier because of their existing relationship.
Economyartvoice.com

Ashwin Chandranathan on Top-Tier Product Management

Product manager Ashwin Chandranathan talks about his profession in detail. Product management is an oft-overlooked aspect of both software and physical product development, despite the fact that product managers are key to both processes. Put simply, product managers are responsible for overseeing all team members who are collaborating on a...
SoftwareForbes

Five Ways Machine Identities Are Changing Enterprise Identity And Access Management Strategy

Ted has worked in the security arena for over 25 years, including 10 years with the Dept of Defense and 15 years at Keyfactor. Machine identities now outnumber human identities in business environments. The rise of IoT and software-defined applications, cloud instances and the code that runs on them has multiplied drastically over the last 18 months. Increased connectivity and more devices on the network generally mean more challenges for CISOs, CIOs and security leaders tasked with protecting them through a comprehensive identity and access management (IAM) strategy.
Personal Financeliveinsurancenews.com

Five Tips to Get Your Business Financially on Track

Finance has always been a substantial part of business operations. It is safe to say that the key to running a successful business lies in how organized finances are in place. Sound financial management is necessary for sustainability, profitability, consistency, and long-term growth in this competitive and demanding realm. Companies that keep tabs on business finances from the very beginning can save themselves from hassle, time, money, and efforts down the road.
Businessaithority.com

SuperCom Closes $5 Million Financing

SuperCom Secures Additional Capital to Support Growth Strategy. SuperCom a global provider of secure solutions for the for the e-Government, IoT and Cybersecurity sectors, announced the closing of a financing with gross proceeds of $5 million to support the company’s growth capital needs. For the consideration of $5 million in...
EconomyForbes

14 Ways To Make An Excellent Employee Experience A Core Company Value

In recent years, study after study has proven that the most successful companies put as much effort into creating a workplace environment where employees feel safe, happy and motivated as they do into attracting long-term clients and customers. When employees enjoy their jobs, they arrive at work each day feeling energized and driven to share their best ideas and perform to the best of their abilities.
Real Estatefinextra.com

Online mortgage broker Tomo raises $70 million in seed financing

Home buying fintech startup Tomo, led by former Zillow executives Greg Schwartz and Carey Armstrong, has logged one of the largest seed rounds in history, scooping $70 million just eight months after founding. Tomo's proprietary technology includes pre-approvals within hours not days, and guarantees an on-time closing - putting buyers...
SoftwarePosted by
Forbes

Visier Becomes Latest Unicorn In Crowded HR Tech Field

Visier became the latest human resources tech company to reach a $1 billion valuation Tuesday morning after securing $125 million in Series E funding from Goldman Sachs. It’s the largest investment in the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company by a wide margin, more than doubling its prior investments. The startup’s people management software has been adopted by some 8,000 customers globally—including Merck, Adobe and Electronic Arts—to assess employee performance and predict worker turnover. The company declined to share its current revenue with Forbes, but CEO and cofounder Ryan Wong disclosed that the company is currently breaking even.
Home & GardenInman.com

What real estate agents should know about laminate countertops

Real estate agents who understand the availability of different laminates and their many use cases bring an advantage to their clients when discussing renovation options. Used all over the world for countertops, residential furniture, cabinets and work surfaces in offices and hospitals, the humble plastic laminate is essentially layers of plastic bonded to particleboard or Kraft paper.
Real EstatePosted by
The Motley Fool

What REIT Investors Should Know About Angel Oak's IPO

The past year has been particularly good for the mortgage banking industry. The COVID-19 pandemic prompted aggressive action out of the Federal Reserve, which cut benchmark interest rates to zero and reinstated bond- and mortgage-backed security purchases. The mortgage banking industry had its best year since 2003, and a slew of mortgage originators took advantage of the good times and went public.
Industrybaltimorenews.net

What Should You Know About Industrial Removable Safety Railing?

Accidental falls are the most significant cause of industrial mishaps worldwide. You need to install proper equipment and systems to protect your workers at heights. But, before you install industrial removable railings for safety, understand how these safety railings work and how to buy them. Why Do Businesses Install Industrial...