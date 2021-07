TEESTER is used by 100+ brands including Disney, Weber and MAC Cosmetics. Fast-growing tech company SKEEPERS, provider of people-smart SaaS solutions that enable brands to generate value for and from their customers, has announced its expansion and launch of its platform solution, TEESTER to the US market. With 384% company growth, over $20M in revenue in 2020 and $41M in funding to-date, SKEEPERS is on a mission to strengthen the brand and customer relationship through innovative SaaS solutions.